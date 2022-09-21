Nigerian Breweries Plc shines at 10th Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, emerged big winners at the 10th edition of the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award, going home with five awards on the night.

At the event held on Friday at Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the company won the Platinum Brand Award, while its flagship brand, Heineken won the Brand of the Year Award.

The company’s Managing Director, Hans Essaadi was named the Brand Personality of the Year. the Sales Director, Uche Unigwe, won the Outstanding Sales Director of the Decade Award while the Brand and PR Manager, Sandra Amachree also won Outstanding Brands and Media Personality award.

Speaking on the award, the Chief Executive Officer, Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi, explained that the laurels were conferred on NB and the team in recognition of the company’s commitment to raising the bar of excellence as well as the unending desire to continually meet the yearnings of their teeming consumers with new and exciting products.

Ajayi lauded the company for its continuous effort to drive innovation through research and development, resulting in the introduction of new products and variants. He noted that the company has so far demonstrated a high commitment to the growth of the marketing communication industry and the Nigerian economy as a whole.

In his remarks at the event, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uche Unigwe, while appreciating the organizers for the honour, described the awards as a testament to the company’s commitment to its philosophy of winning with Nigeria through innovations.

“ We are delighted about these awards and would like to thank the organizers for the recognition. We are much delighted to be honored for excellence in the brewing sector. We want to assure our customers, trade partners, and other stakeholders that we remain committed to winning with Nigeria, brewing world-class products that delight consumers, and consistently deliver superior returns to our shareholders on their investment,” Unigwe said.

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from nine breweries and distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is also the recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.