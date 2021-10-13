Nigerian Breweries Plc Certified as a Great Place to Work

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewer and leading beverage company in Nigeria has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Nigeria.

This cheering news was contained in a letter signed by the Country Director, Great Place to Work Institute, Otamere Fredrick-Elegon, confirming that Nigerian Breweries was awarded the certification having met or exceeded the minimum Trust Index© threshold of 65%.

The award follows the survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute where NB was assessed according to various parameters including: Job Security, Empowerment and Accountability, Diversity, Work Environment and Processes among others.

Speaking on the certification, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi described it as proof of the company’s unwavering commitment to creating an inspiring and work-friendly environment where employees can take pride in their work.

“I am elated that we have been ranked and certified as a “Great Place To Work”, as benchmarked against some of the leading companies in Nigeria and across the world. This is evidence that we are on the right path, and that we are creating the right conditions to enable our over 2700 employees to deliver the right results.”

The Great Place to Work certification was instituted in Nigeria in 2012 by the Great Place to Work Institute, the global research and consulting firm best known for producing the Fortune 100 Best Companies list in the United States and similar lists in 45 other countries. The institute’s ‘Great Place to Work’ ranking forms the world’s largest and most respected study of workplace excellence and people management practices.

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited”, the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz and Legend) produced from 9 breweries and 2 malting plants which are distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries is also a recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.