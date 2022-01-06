Nigerian Breweries honours 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year, donates 200-seater auditorium to school

As part of its promise to reward the school that produces the winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria recently commissioned a brand-new 200-seater auditorium at the Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State, built in honor of one of their teachers and the winner of the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Miss Oluwabunmi Anani.

The handover ceremony of the building took place in December amidst pomp and pageantry and attended by a host of dignitaries and stakeholders from Adamawa State Government, top management staff of Nigerian Breweries Plc, among others.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, Umar Bindi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Adamawa State, Wilbina Jackson, expressed profound appreciation to Nigerian Breweries Plc for investing in the education sector as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Bindi equally applauded Anani for the milestone achievement noting that the sterling performance recorded could not have been possible without the conducive learning environment created by Adamawa State Government and Concordia College.

“I want to applaud the very teacher who won the grand prize of the 6th edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year. This achievement would not have been possible without the enabling environment set by Concordia College, Yola. Above all, this giant stride would not have been possible without the efforts of Governor Ahmadu Finitri for providing security and a conducive learning environment in the State,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu represented by the Head of Public and External Relations, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Uzodinma Odenigbo congratulated the 2020 Winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, noting that her commitment is a constant reminder that no society can exist without the solid foundation provided by a teacher.

He described the achievements recorded by Anani and her colleagues as a massive testament to the quality and excellence in teaching obtainable and available in Concordia College, Yola.

“I congratulate the people of Adamawa State, the State Governor and his team, and the management and staff of Concordia College for participating and winning the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards. We are proud of you and your achievements”, he added.

While expressing hope that the facility would be of immense benefit to the people of Adamawa State, he revealed that the company remains committed to contributing its quota to the educational sector in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2009, the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has successfully delivered several intervention projects in education. These include constructing and furnishing over 140 classrooms, libraries, and toilets in various schools in Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, and Kaduna states.

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from 9 breweries and two malting plants which are distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries is also a recipient of several awards and recognition in other operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.