Nigerian Army remains committed to curbing insurgency, terrorism -COAS

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army under his watch remains alive to its Constitutional mandate of protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and curbing activities of insurgents and terrorists.

Lagbaja said this during the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) lecture and Book presentation on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The topic of the lecture was “Optimising Nigerian Army Administration for Successfully Countering Insurgency Operations: Strategic Options.

The COAS said that the Nigerian Army was committed to tackling the activities of banditry and other criminal activities and most importantly safe guarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for entrusting the stewardship of the Nigerian Army to him at this crucial time.

“I want to use this opportunity to pledge that under my watch the Nigerian Army shall remain loyal to do all within its power to defeat all adversaries across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” COAS said.

In his address, the guest lecturer, Retired Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, advised the Nigerian Army to look critically into the issue of troop’s rotation and regular payment of allowances of troops in the war front.

He also urged the Nigerian Army to provide medical attention to wounded troops for optimal performance in insurgency operations.

Oyebade, who retired as the 28th Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), said that the Nigerian Army had the responsibility to ensure its troops were provided with necessary administration and logistics to effectively deliver and tackle counter insurgency and operations.

“Over the years, effective administration for troops remained a reccurring challenge; the dynamic engagements of the Nigerian Army in different internal security and counter insurgency operations have serious administrative and logistics challenges.

“This is evident in Nigerian Army troops’ complaints of poor feeding, delay in payment of allowances, irregular issuing of protective kits among others, all these incapacitate the willingness of the troops to fight effectively,” he said.

Oyebade urged the Nigerian Army to critically assess the issue of special promotion and promote those who actually deserved to be promoted.

According to him, promoting wrong persons has an effect on the morale of the troops to fight and put in their best.

He said the Nigerian Army should take care of the families of deceased officers and ensure they get their benefits as and when due, to boost the morale of those still alive.

He also advised the Nigerian Army to invest in latest technology that would help in their operations, and be abreast of what the insurgents were doing in order to be ahead of them.

Oyebade also urged the Nigerian Army to look inward by partnering relevant industries and produce their weapons locally rather than depending on foreign countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the programme, the book “Nigerian Army Participation in Ecomog Operations and Lessons Learnt 1990-2003 was presented to the public.

The idea of the book published by the Nigerian Army is to provide a pure and virtual account of Nigerian Army operations to improve on knowledge, training and subsequent operations.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale and representative of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, among other senior military personnel

Meanwhile, The Technical Committee of G-7 states, made up of FCT and its six neighbouring states, comprised of security chiefs of the FCT, Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States, have met in Abuja, to develop strategies to tackle cross-border security challenges.

They also include Commissioners of Police, State Directors of Department of State Security Services, and Commandants of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

The Permanent Security, FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola, said at the opening of the meeting on Wednesday, that the G-7 provides opportunity for intelligence gathering, sharing and joint-border operations.

Represented by Mr Ishaq Sadeeq, acting Secretary, Agric and Rural Development Secretariat, FCTA, Adesola said the goal was to tackle security challenges bedevilling the seven-member states.

He explained that the security chiefs convened in the G-7 States Technical Committee Meeting, is to tackle the recent upsurge of criminal elements traversing the FCT and member states.

He added that the objective of the meeting was to review operational strategies that would guarantee optimal success.

According to him, the G-7 states would periodically hold joint meetings to appraise the prevailing security challenges and articulate an agenda of action for implementation.

In the words of the Permanent Secretary “Security, as we are all aware, is a fundamental pillar upon which any thriving society is built and an essential component that ensures the safety, well-being, and prosperity of our residents.

“In recognition of this fact, the FCT Administration has consistently prioritised the platform for the enhancement of security measures within our territory and beyond.

“Just recently, the Administration provided several operational vehicles and security gadgets to security agencies within the Territory, in a bid to effectively combat crime and criminalities.”

Adesola charged members of the committee to come up with adaptable strategies in combating cross-border crimes and deploy same for the safety and security of the FCT and the neighbouring states.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Mr Haruna Garba, said that the G-7 was initiated in 2007 by the then Minister of the FCT, Dr Modibbo Umar.

Garba said that the idea was to deal with issues of crime and criminality that was plaguing the FCT and its contiguous states.

“The idea was for the states to pull their resources both man and materials, together to fight the criminals simultaneously.

“As we gather here, it is imperative that we acknowledge the gravity of the task at hand. Our dear states stand at a critical juncture, where security concerns have become increasingly complex, and technology driven.

“This requires a coordinated efforts from all stakeholders.

“The G-7 operations represent a united front, bringing together our collective expertise and experience to tackle the prevailing security challenges facing our states,” he said.

The commissioner stressed that the G7 platform provided a unique opportunity to reinforce collective efforts and chart a way forward for better result.

This, he said, would not only mitigate existing threats to the collective survival of the FCT and the contiguous state, but also prevent future ones.

“Our collaboration, coordination, and seamless exchange of intelligence will undoubtedly serve as the bedrock of our success.

“Let us leverage this platform to foster understanding, strengthen partnerships, and devise innovative strategies that will defeat crime and criminality,” he said.

Also speaking, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Adebowale Williams, stressed the need for community partnership in addressing security challenges peculiar to the G-7 member states.

Similarly, the Director, FCT Security Services Department, Adamu Gwary, said that the G-7 initiative would strengthen collective efforts in fighting security challenges, particularly cross-border crime.