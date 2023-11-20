Nigerian Army mourns former COAS Alli

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Nigerian Army (NA), on the passing of former COAS, Maj Gen Mohammed Chris Alli (Retd).

The former Army Chief succumbed to a brief illness in the early hours of today, Sunday 19 November, 2023 at the Military Hospital, Lagos.

Major General Alli (rtd), a revered senior officer, served the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation with honour and dedication in various capacities, leaving enduring prints on the sands of time.

This was contained in a statement by Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu Director Army Public Relations.

According to him, Alli’s commitment and zeal to duty manifested evidently, as he rose through the ranks to become the Director Military Intelligence (DMI), amongst several other key appointments in the Nigerian Army, climaxing his military career as the 9th COAS in November 1993, until his meritorious retirement from active service in August 1994.

“Born on 25 December 1944, in Koton Karfe, Kogi State. Gen Chris Alli’s sojourn in the NA began on 20 October 1967, as a member of the Emergency Short Service Combatant Course.

“He served diligently in various capacities, cutting across Staff, Instructional and Command. Gen Alli was at a time, the Military Administrator of Plateau State.

“The COAS Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on receiving the disheartening news of his demise, has profoundly expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Late former COAS, praying for the repose of his soul and the strength and solace for the family in this difficult time”.