Nigerian Army invades Mgbowo,.burns 2 houses

By Cosmas Chukwu

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army numbering over 50 reportedly invaded the serene and sleepy community of Mgbowo in wee hours of Thursday

The invading troops which landed at about 4 am, entered Imeama village by way of Ogbu Ohe hamlet and made their way to Ishingwu hamlet.

At Ishingwu, the troops arrested a young man and also set one building ablaze

From Ishingwu, the troops headed to Okeagu area of Amaeta village where they also torched one building.

There was no explanation of this invasion just as no reason has been given given for this military operation.

However,local sources insist that the soldiers had been acting based on information supplied to them by some persons.

They also pointed out that an advance team of soldiers were on the village on Wednesday to perfect the routes of their operation.

People have fled from the affected villages feeling the soldiers would return.