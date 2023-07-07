Nigerian Army  has arrested no fewer than 42 economic saboteurs in  South South

The Nigerian Defence Headquarter, DHQ has disclosed that as part of efforts in ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for business activities to strive in the South South zone of the country troops has arrested no fewer than 42 economic saboteurs.

The Deputy Director, Defence Media Operations, DMO Brigadier General Abdullahi Ibrahim made this known while briefing journalists on the activities of the armed forces troops in their various operations in a press conference in Abuja.

He said the troops conducted patrols, raids, swamp buggy and anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the creeks, waterways, high seas, roads, towns and cities of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River State respectively.

According to the DMO, on the 17 June 2023, troops raided suspected criminals hideouts in Akpabuyo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State and arrested 14 suspected criminals who has been terrorizing the general area with 2 locally fabricated guns and 2 axes.

He stated that troops cordoned the general area and recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 2 RPG tubes, 2 RPG bombs, 4 RPG bomb chargers, 7 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 14 AK47 magazines, 1 pumping machines, 2 x 16inch of anchored verves, 1 mallet hammer, 1 pipe range spinner and 1 axe. Troops also destroyed the criminal’s camps and armoury.

Further speaking , the Deputy Director explained that the air component conducted air interdiction operation at Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. The location was observed to be active with illegal refining sites, equipment, reservoirs and wooden boats loaded with illegal refining .