Nigerian Army begins manhunt for criminals involved in Plateau attacks

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Nigeria Army has revealed they were chasing criminal elements involved in attacks on Plateau communities, particularly in Barkin-Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu local government areas.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Nigeria Army and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, said rewards has put in placed for individuals with useful information aid to unravel criminals.

“We recently released a list of wanted persons involved in attacks in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State, with cash rewards for any useful information leading to their capture. We must collectively rid our communities of actions that threaten food security.”

The Special Task Force commander made this known Thursday during a one day peace summit organized by the correspondents’ chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Plateau state Council in collaboration with Operation SAFE HAVEN, held in Barkin-Ladi LGA.

Daily Champion reports that a peace summit titled “Promoting inter-ethnic and interreligious dialogue: towards ensuring food security in Plateau state, saw participating youths from Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Bokkos, Jos South and Riyom local governments respectively.

Major Gen. Abubakar represented by Colonel US Abdulsalam admits that the summit is apt and timely as Nigeria continued experiencing food shortage.

“I am confident that this summit will yield the desired outcome of ensuring food security in our various communities. Let me use this medium to highlight that Operation Safe Haven has continued to employ robust non-kinetic strategies towards ensuring food security in Plateau State and the nation in general.

“We have brought critical stakeholders from across Plateau, Kaduna, and Bauchi States together to dialogue and develop modalities for a secure and peaceful farming system,” he mentioned.

The guest speaker, Rev. Father Stephen Akpe opines that the age long disrespect human beings accorded to food and environment are some of the factors responsible for excruciating hunger been witnessing in the country.

Father Akpe, a mediator and conflict resolution expert charged government at all levels and community leaders to develop a policy to protect food noting that ” hunger doesn’t know religion or tribe.”

Chairman Correspondents’ chapel, NUJ Plateau state Council, Polycarp Auta acknowledged the summit aims to complement the efforts of Plateau state government and security agents towards peaceful coexistence and food security.

“This summit is part of our modest contribution toward the peace efforts of the state government and the security agencies, particularly the Operation Safe Heaven.

“Beyond reporting security issues, we felt the need to bring young people of different tribes and religions, from troubled communities in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South LGAs to fashion out best ways toward peaceful coexistence.

“As the farming season set in, and Plateau being an agric hub, we also wish to use this medium to remind ourselves of the looming food insecurity in the country and the desire to develop a collective approach that will allow farmers cultivate enough food to feed the state and the nation in general. This, therefore, informs the choice of the topic for this summit.”