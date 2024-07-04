Nigerian Army @161:Army Chief vows to intensify war against insecurity, violent conflicts

.As expert tasks FG on regional development commission

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The chief of Army staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed determination and resilience of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army towards continue fight against insecurity and violent conflicts bedeviling the country.

Lt.General Lagbaja believed the age long prevailing violent conflicts and other social vices hamper Nigeria’s socioeconomic growth and peaceful coexistence.

The Army chief made this known Thursday in Jos, during a lecture to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2024, which also culminated with the Nigerian Army 161 years anniversary.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the NADCEL lecture had a theme: “Transforming the Nigerian Army:Imperative for combating contemporary security challenges within a joint environment.”

While commending president Ahmed Bola Tinubu led administration support for Arm Forces, Lt.General Lagbaja advocates for deployment of more resources to enable Army in combating crimes through kinetic and non kinetic means.

Speaking on the topic ” combating complex conflict in Nigeria: challenges and strategies, guest lecturer, Lt. General LO Adeosum (rtd) pinpoints inadequate provision of socioeconomic needs of citizens by the government, inadequate capacity of the Nigeria police, weak economy, insufficient resources for the Nigerian Army as well as unfavorable media reportage on Nigerian Army operations amongst others form parts of the challenges confronting the Nigerian Army in combating complex conflict.

Enumerating strategies for effective combat of complex conflict approach in Nigeria, the guest lecturer called on the Federal Government to consider establishment of regional development commission across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

He further acknowledged security sector reform, improve funding for the fight against complex conflict, entrenching whole of society approach, prioritizing the acquisition of requisite operational equipment and training for the Nigerian Army as well as strengthening media regulations as the way forward towards addressing complex conflict.

However, former chief of Defence staff, General Lucky Irabor tasked Nigerian Arms Forces not to rest in their oars of securing Nigeria and its territorial integrity.

NADCEL 2024 lecture featured Major General SO Olabanji (rtd), Major General OF Azinta (rtd), Group Capt. Sadeeq Garba (rtd) and former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase (rtd) as discussants.

Meanwhile, the chief of Army staff unveiled Nigerian Army resource journal 2024, volume 7. The articles contained 8 topics.

He also present cash cheques to the secondary and tertiary students that won Nigerian Army’s prizes.