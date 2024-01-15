Nigerian Armed Forces deserve respect, honour…Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON has paid glowing tributes to Nigeria’s fallen heroes, serving and retired military personnel, saying they deserve honour and respect.

Akpabio, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.

He said the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces to keep Nigeria one and in peace should be acknowledged and accorded due honour and respect by every Nigerian.

The Senate President noted that ” Nigerians owe their fallen heroes, serving and retired military personnel absolute honour, respect and in fact, a debt of gratitude because it is not a fluke for people to offer their lives in defense of their countrymen and women to live in peace and harmony.

“I sincerely salute their sacrifices, which sometimes go unnoticed and unappreciated. By laying their lives for our sake, those who died in the line of duty are our fallen heroes and must be honoured at all times. For those who are in the trenches fighting day and night, and those who have retired, we will continue to give them their due honour and respect.

“The military have been partners in the progress of defending the territorial integrity of the nation, maintaining peace and sustaining our cherished democracy. This is commendable”

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly under his chairmanship will continue to give priority and undiluted attention to the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces commensurate with their unwavering commitment and patriotism to the nation.

He expressed the support of the legislature to the executive to reposition and rejig the security architecture in line with current security challenges.

He also thanked families of military personnel, both dead and living for partaking in the sacrifices and pains their bread winners go through in the course of serving the nation.