Nigerian Air Force kills over 28 terrorists in Niger

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Over 28 terrorists have been killed in strikes by the Nigerian Air Force in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The NAF Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the operation was carried out by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on Wednesday, September 11.

“The mission targeted terrorists in Bassa, upon receipt of a request for air support from friendly forces in the area,” Ali said.

“Upon arrival, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air assets observed over 100 terrorists engaging friendly forces in a fierce firefight. After confirming the positions of friendly troops, the NAF conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists’ positions.

“The strikes were devastating, neutralizing dozens of terrorists in successive passes. As of the time of reporting, 28 bodies had been recovered from the target area, with several more terrorists, weapons, and burnt motorcycles still being cleared.”

According to him, the successful operation underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to protecting the nation and supporting our sister Services and other security agencies in combating banditry, terrorism, insurgency and all other forms of criminality.

The Air Force also assured Nigerians that it would continue to conduct air operations, both independently and in collaboration with surface forces, to eliminate all threats to the peace, prosperity and security of our great nation.

In another development, the Zamfara State Commissioner Police, Mohammed Dalijan, has confirmed the killing of three soldiers and four policemen by bandits.

Dalijan said on Thursday that the three soldiers and four policemen were killed in an ambush laid for them by the bandits.

They were killed while on their way to repel bandits’ attack on Zamfara highway, he said.

Dalijan said the bandits planned to attack a construction company working along the Gusau – Funtua highway.

He said joint security forces of the police and the Army mobilised to the scene, but unfortunately, the bandits laid an ambush and opened fire on them.

The police commissioner noted that the troops fought back gallantly while repelling the attack.

“The bandits had wanted to enter Setraco camp to abduct some staff of Setraco company, we had the information and we sent our men not knowing that they had laid ambush on the road.

“As they were going, they met heavy resistance from the bandits, they opened fire, they exchanged gunfire and in the process, we lost some army personnel and police personnel too.

“We lost three soldiers and four policemen,” CP Dalijan confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reiterated that the ban on the illegal use of military stickers and displaying of any form of Service insignia by unauthorized persons, especially on vehicles is still in place.

The Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Gen. Gusau said the DHQ has observed the non-adherence to the ban by some unauthorized individuals despite several warnings on the need to desist from such unlawful acts.

He said,”The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) wishes to re-emphasize that the ban on the illegal use of military stickers and displaying of any form of Service insignia by unauthorized persons, especially on vehicles is still in place.

“The DHQ has observed the non-adherence to the ban by some unauthorized individuals despite several warnings on the need to desist from such unlawful acts.

“The DHQ, therefore advises those still contravening the ban to stop immediately as the military and Nigeria Police Force have been directed to arrest and prosecute defaulters. This decision was necessitated by the rampant cases of the use of military tickers and insignias to evade security checks.

