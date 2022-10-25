Nigeria’ll break up if APC wins Presidential election – Obaseki

CHRIS AKHABUE And OBIORAH IFOH, Abuja

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has cautioned the electorate against voting for the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming presidential election.

He made the statement while inaugurating the Edo PDP campaign team in Benin City the Edo State capital in preparation for the presidential election coming up in February 2023.

Speaking at the event, the Edo State governor who inaugurated the campaign team urged the team to brace up for the electioneering which he said is going to be scientific

According to him,” the 2023 presidential election is going to be scientific as polling results would be uploaded from the polling units up to the Collation centres”

Still speaking, he said, ” election results of the 2023 presidential election are not going to be determined by the day of the election but by what we will do, by the number of efforts will put towards it before the day of the election ”

He further added that ” this election has become an existential one which should be sacrificial on our path so that we can extricate the nation from the brink of collapse with the national indebtedness rising to 60 trillion Naira”

Still speaking, he said, ” the country will disintegrate should the APC win the forthcoming general elections, God forbid ”

He advised the candidates to be proactive and brace up for the contest as, according to him, they are the major risk bearers in the battle.

He said that the PDP will win the election with a wide margin adding that the PDP has so much to campaign with, citing the Egbokor independent modular refinery which he said he just went to inspect and has fully gone into the production of domestic gas, kerosene and other petroleum products.

Speaking to the press at the event, the Edo State Campaign Council Director, Chief Osaro Idah, said all hands would be on deck to wrestle the country from total collapse.

According to him, ” the hardship in the land is becoming unbelievable with the exchange of the naira going on the upward glide as high as seven hundred Naira per dollar”

He added, ” we are going to go after our aggrieved members to unfold our manifestos and bring them back to the party so that together we can vote out the All Progressives Congress” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday charged candidates and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put their differences aside to ensure victory for the party in the state.

Obaseki gave the charge during the swearing-in of members of the Edo State Campaign Council Management Committee, headed by Chief Osaro Idah as its Director-General.

” I want to appeal to you all to be united so that we can come out victorious, the party cannot afford to be in opposition again

“With all the founding members of the party who were present on Saturday for the presidential campaign, it is clear that there is no division in the party in the state, even though some few persons may be aggrieved,” he said.

He added that the 2023 general elections were going to be technical, noting that the members of the party have shown to have experience, and urged them to go to work and not take chances.

According to him, ti campaign management committee is made up of nine deputy directors, heading nine directorates.

“They include Media & Publicity, Field Operations, Election Management, Research and Strategy, Finance, Volunteer Groups, Security, Religious and Cultural Engagement as well as Documentation and Reporting,” he said.

Obaseki, while soliciting for all members of the PDP to be actively involved in the task of rescuing the country, added that Edo was ready to help rescue Nigeria.

He said “We are going to put everything we have to ensure PDP wins the presidential election and all other seats for the National Assembly and State assembly elections.

“I believe that this should be an easy election for us if we can play right.”

The State’s party Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, thanked leaders of the party for all the support so far and sued for more cooperation ahead of the general elections.

Members of the State Campaign Management Committee are Timothy Osadolor, Duke Tenebe, Isaiah Osifo, Joe Okojie, Susan Otekpen, Airende, Ohribianor, Paul Oyakhilome and Deputy Director Special duties, Victor Enoghama

In another development, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has said the leading opposition’ the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has incurable incapacity to act as a credible opposition.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamu (SAN), said the 5-point agenda of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is nothing to write home about.

The Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, had described the 80-page manifesto of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu released in Abuja on Saturday as an appropriation of MKO Abiola’s legacy.

But reacting, Keyamo, who doubles as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment said, one would have expected Dele Momodu to make clear comparative analyses between the ‘Hope ‘93’ campaign document of MKO Abiola and Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ document, saying “he goofed miserably.”

Part of the statement reads, “What a failure! His (Atiku) 74-page campaign document has in it ongoing milestones of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. From lifting millions out of poverty to power generation to economic revitalization, it is clear that they are either too lazy to think or bereft of fresh ideas.

“Everywhere Atiku went, he was never caught speaking to issues of governance. Rather, if he is not promising the Igbo Presidency in 2027, he is playing the ethnic card (like in Kaduna). Nigerians are wise, they know he has nothing to offer.

“He was just huffing and puffing without substance. A write-up that was intended to be a critique of a document on its supposed lack of details ended up as an empty shell.

“Finally, Dele Momodu and his party failed woefully to point out a single example of the copy-and-paste he referred to in the press statement released by him.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline