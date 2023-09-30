Nigeria@63: Block revenue leakages, ensure accountability to boost economic growth, Oyedele urges govt

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

As Nigeria celebrates another independence anniversary with a new administration, complaints on the state of the nation have not dropped.

Its citizens lament over economic hardship, insecurity, corruption, poverty amongst others.

Our correspondent monitored the presentation of the Chairman, presidential fiscal policy and tax reforms committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele during a virtual media capacity workshop, who spoke on the way forward in Nigeria’s revenue generation and taxation system to improve the economy.

Oyedele identified the challenges in the economy as increased rate of poverty, unprofessional means of tax administration, low revenue for government, high public debt, low tax morale, tax payer apathy, multiplicity of taxes and revenue agencies, amongst others.

On the possible solutions for economic growth, the financial expert stated that all leakages in revenue should be blocked, while the income should be well accounted for.

He mentioned that the government should “budget better, manage better, spend better, manage better and report better.

“The use of technology is very important rather than manual means. Revenue administration has to be better for the growth of the economy. When people have jobs, buy goods, make money, they pay tax and VAT, which will in turn boost the economy.”

On his part, Bishop Seun Adeoye, the Presiding Prelate of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries (SGTM) and Spokesman of World Bishops’ Council (WBC) Africa posited that Nigeria is under extreme poverty and the masses are bearing heavy yoke.

Bishop Adeoye noted that no nation can triumph where corruption, nepotism and injustice prevails, harping on the need for all institutions to be allowed to carry out their constitutional roles without undue intervention by our political elites.

His words, “hunger pervades the land and it appears the nation’s economy has nosedived and gone beyond expectation. Due to my position as a cleric, I daily received messages from several people asking for food. Many people you see walking on the streets are dead corpses because of the hopelessness of the situation. It’s all hardship for the masses. I feel comfortable to say Nigeria economy has not been this bad.

“I could have said we experienced improvement in our democratic journey but the last general elections and all manners of pronouncements by election tribunals have eroded that. INEC bungled the whole electoral processes while the judiciary which many had hinged hope upon disappointed Nigerians by their judgements. Besides, the gains of our fights against corruption have been dumped into the ocean. It was in those days that people feared EFCC or ICPC but not any more. But in all, I can say that we’re improving partially in education and information technology sectors”

Speaking on the security state of the nation, the revered cleric said Nigerians have not been this divided, urging citizens to shun tribal and religious sentiments.

“My fear is the unity of this country. Since the last civil war, Nigerians have not been this so divided courtesy of our political gladiators. Nigeria leaders need to do everything to ensure unity. I think the much talked about restructuring is so crucial.

“I’m always an apostle of one Nigeria. Another area is our security architectures must be redesigned. How do we get rid of terrorists and bandits? Today, several thousands of Nigerians are in captivity in the dungeons of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. How many of them will come out alive? We also have many communities who are under the control of these unwanted guests. Serious efforts must be put into our security sector.”

In a interview with the Chairman of Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal, the Nigerian economy was described as one challenged by inflation, unemployment and poverty.

Comrade Lawal, however, noted that the government has taken strides in addressing the pressing issues by introducing various initiatives like social intervention programs and economic reforms.

He said, “in recent years, Nigeria’s economy has encountered significant challenges, all of which have had a profound impact on the well-being of its citizens, making it increasingly challenging for them to meet even their most basic needs.

“It is imperative that the government continues to prioritize the welfare of the masses and persistently implements policies that foster inclusive growth and development.

Evaluating the successes attained in the nation, the activist said that Nigeria has witnessed progress in several key areas over the past decade, “notably, the telecommunications sector has experienced substantial growth and expansion, leading to increased access to mobile phones and the internet.

“This growth has significantly enhanced connectivity and communication across the nation. Furthermore, the agricultural sector has seen improvements through increased mechanization, advanced farming techniques, and enhanced productivity. These advancements hold the potential to bolster food security and reduce dependency on imports.

Decrying the alarming rate of insecurity, Comrade Lawal urged the government to make security a top priority and implement robust strategies to confront the critical challenges head-on.

“Additionally, the state of infrastructure development, particularly in the domains of power supply, transportation, and healthcare, requires urgent rescue. Adequate infrastructure is indispensable for stimulating economic growth and enhancing the overall quality of life for the masses.

“My counsel to President Tinubu’s administration and every citizen is to place paramount importance on inclusive governance and comprehensive economic reforms. The government must remain steadfast in its commitment to policies that stimulate job creation, alleviate poverty, and address economic disparities. This can be achieved through strategic investments in pivotal sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, all of which possess the capacity to generate substantial employment opportunities and drive economic expansion.

“Moreover, fostering transparency, accountability, and exemplary governance practices is imperative to ensure the efficient utilization of resources for the betterment of the masses. Finally, nurturing unity and encouraging peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups is fundamental to achieving national development and progress,” he concluded.

Chief Magistrate (Admin) in Osun, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, in an interview with our correspondent commented on the judicial system of the nation.

Magistrate Ayilara called on stakeholders in the judiciary to stand up to their responsibilities and be intentional about improving the system for proper justice.

In all, some Nigerians are still optimistic of a positive turnaround while some have taken to their heels and migrated to advanced nations.

Here is a call for unity and collaborative responsibility for the actualisation of the desired Nigeria the world looks out for as it celebrates more years of Independence.