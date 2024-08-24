Nigeria Will Survive, Cleric Foresees Brighter Future

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Nigerians who are apprehensive over the current hardship and hunger in the country, have been re-assured that the storm will dissipate and give way to a more prosperous future.

The Cleric in-charge of the School of Universal Law (SOUL), Christ Light Chapel International, Rev. Samuel Ogbujie Ogwo, who gave this message of hope in an interview with newsmen, admonished Nigerian politicians to desist from encouraging divisive and ethnic politics.

He stated: “We should understand that Nigeria will not disintegrate. Rather than break up, the country has the potential of becoming one of the greatest countries in the world. The turbulence of today is only a preparation for the attainment of greatness.

“What is happening today is a precursor to the better days ahead. However, the major problem is that Nigerian leaders are not yet ready for what Nigeria is supposed to become. We are saddled with corrupt and inept leaders, who do not care about the plight of the common man.

“In the civilized world, where democratic values are cherished, the well-being of the ordinary people are given priority and freedom of the citizens are sacrosanct. The government in these places ensure the welfare of the people, providing the basic needs of life, especially with regards to security, shelter and feeding.”

Ogwo criticised the high-handed approach of the Federal Government during the protest against bad governance in the country, stating that the assault on peaceful protesters was unacceptable and undemocratic.

He expressed shock and surprise that the police and other security forces were shooting protesters who were ventilating their anger over the hardship ravaging the country. “The person you are shooting may be your brother, sister or relative,” he lamented.

The Cleric declared: “The different ethnic groups in Nigeria share one humanity. Whether they are Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or Ijaw, they are one people. If we understand this, we will give everyone their own way to be part of the political system we operate.

“This is very important because we need each other to build a peaceful and prosperous nation. Unfortunately, what we have seen is a situation where one or two tribes have monopolised political power to the detriment of the other groups.

“Before independence, the likes of the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe demonstrated what is meant to be a true nationalist and a detribalised Nigerian. His influence cut across ethnic barriers and he won elections in the Western Region.”

“Our politicians should borrow a leaf from the nationalistic fervour displayed by Zik in the pre-independence era, as well as post-independence period. They need to change their attitude and begin to see all Nigerians as one people.

“Nigeria is a secular country, meaning that it does not have a state religion. The different religious groups have their strengths and weaknesses, but Christ promised us that every religion will eventually fuse into Christianity under one shepherd.

“If the crisis that we are witnessing today does not come, we cannot get to that point of fusion. When bad things or hard times come upon us, we should know that good things are following behind. The bad things clear the road for the good ones to manifest.”

He remarked that even the unyielding position of the Federal Government against those demanding for good governance may be a sign that we are entering a new phase in our religious life.

He maintained: “The way the government addressed the issue of protest is condemnable. It is improper for the government to do nothing while peaceful protesters were being assaulted and shot at. In fact, it is obvious that the government sponsored the anti-protest protesters who attacked law-abiding citizens who were carrying placards.”

Ogwo however, frowned at the idea of protesters in some northern states carrying Russian flags as if they were seeking an intervention from a foreign country.

He commended the Igbos for shunning the protests, noting that if they had joined, they would have been accused of instigating violence. He said, “Today, Mr. Peter Obi stands tall because he had already been accused of sponsoring the protest even before it started. Now, the Igbos refused to protest and people like Bayo Onanuga who falsely alleged that he was behind the protesters should face trial for defamation.”

He stressed that Nigerians should be praying for a God-fearing leader who will highlight the oneness of all the component units of the country, noting that where genuine love exists, no one would like to harm the other person.