Nigeria Union of Journalists( NUJ) Gala award night held in Lagos

From left, Special Guest & National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Mr. Chris Isiguzo, Chairman, House Committee on Information & Strategy, Mr. David Setonji Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi Founder, Love of Christ Generation C&S Worldwide, Mother Esther Ajayi and Commissioner for Information and Strategy & representative of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

For a better society