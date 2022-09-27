Nigeria To Use Global Tourism Confab To Showcase Tourism, Creative Assets – Minister

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU -Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said

Nigeria will leverage the forthcoming World Tourism Organization

(UNWTO) global conference to showcase the country’s tourism and

creative assets.

The Minister, who made the remarks in Calabar, Cross River State, on

Tuesday in his keynote address at the 2022 World Tourism Day

Celebration, said the global conference would also create a viable

platform to identify, develop and promote new models of stronger

partnership between tourism, culture and the creative industries.

“The (World Tourism Day) celebration is particularly important this

year because of the right granted to Nigeria by the United Nations

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to host the first-ever UNWTO Global

Conference on ‘Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries:

Pathways to Recovery and Inclusive Development’,’ he said, in

reference to the conference scheduled to hold from 14-16 November 2022

at the National Theater Complex, Iganmu, Lagos.

Alhaji Mohammed noted that tourism the world over is recognized as a

key contributor to job creation, sustainable economic growth,

environmental conservation and poverty alleviation, saying

tourism also acts as a catalyst for social equality and inclusivity as

it provides women, youth and rural communities the means to support

themselves, in addition to effectively accelerating progress across

the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He expressed delight that in spite of the devastating effect of the

COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector, it is now making a steady

recovery.

Quoting the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, the Minister said

international tourism got back to 60% of pre-pandemic levels between

January and July 2022, with international tourist arrivals almost

tripling in January to July 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

“The pandemic highlighted the critical need to transform the tourism

industry as the

global travel and tourism sector slowly recover – as emphasized by the theme of

this year’s celebration (Rethinking Tourism). I have no doubt that the

time is right to begin this

transformation and to rebuild the industry,” he said, adding: ”The

good news is that given the

resilience of the tourism industry and its ability to recovery quicker

than other sectors, there is the need for more inclusive and

sustainable recovery approaches to be adopted.”

While speaking on the theme of the 2022 World Tourism Day, “Rethinking

Tourism”, he said it aims to inspire the debate around rethinking

tourism for development, including through education and jobs,

tourism’s impact on the planet and opportunities to grow more

sustainably.

Alhaji Mohammed said the annual observance is also considered as a

powerful advocacy tool to mobilize political will and resources,

address global problems, celebrate and reinforce achievements at all

levels and educate the public on issues of concern.

He commended the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, for

hosting this year’s World Tourism Day and for his efforts at making

the state and indeed Nigeria a preferred tourism destination in

Africa.

“Tourism has significantly transformed the state into a choice

destination where most fun-seekers and visitors long to visit. Your

efforts in sustaining and improving the existing tourism assets in the

state, particularly the annual Calabar Christmas Carnival, which is

recognized globally, is a great milestone in the history of tourism in

Nigeria,” the Minister said.

The highlight of the 2022 World Tourism Day was a world-class Command

Performance by the Cross River Cultural Troupe and the unveiling of

the theme for the 2022 Calabar Carnival by Governor Ayade.

The Minister was accompanied to the occasion by the Directors-General

of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mr. Folorunso Coker;

National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Tijjani;

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Mr. Nura Kangiwa and

the General Manager and CEO of the National Theatre, Prof. Sunday

Ododo.

Others are the Directors General, National Gallery of Art, Dr. Ebeten

Ivara; National Broadcasting Commission, Mallam Balarabe Illelah and

the Artistic Director, National Dance Troupe, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed

Ahmed.