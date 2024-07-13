Nigeria to boost Air Surveillance, Security…As Badaru, Keyamo leads delegation to Spain

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to enhance air safety and security in Nigeria, a high-powered Nigerian delegation, led by the Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubaka and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is currently in Spain for crucial discussions on airspace advancements.

A statement Henshaw Ogubike the Director ( Information and Public Relations) Ministry of Defence stated that the three-day visit to Indra in Spain aims to strengthen Nigeria’s air surveillance and security capabilities through cutting-edge dual-use technology. The mission, titled “Air Surveillance for the Sovereignty, Security, and Safety of the Nigerian Airspace through Dual Use Technology (Civil and Military),” seeks to enhance Nigeria’s air surveillance capabilities, ensuring the safety of its airspace and borders.

Indra, a world-leading technology and consulting company, is the technological partner for the core business operations of its customers worldwide. The delegation received a warm welcome from Indra’s CEO, Jose Vicente de los Mozos, and senior executives, including Javier Ruano, VP of ATM, Luis Permuy, VP of International Sales, Emeric Osmont, Director of West Africa, Sergio Sanchez, Director for Institutional Relationships, and General (Rtd) Francisco Almerich, Former Chief of Air Defence Command Centre, Spanish Airforce.

During the visit, the delegation toured Indra’s Headquarters, Simulator Factory, and Academy, inspecting the latest security and safety equipment, including the Indra Defence facility. The itinerary featured a welcome and introductory speech by the CEO of Indra, followed by detailed presentations on the latest Air Traffic Control System (ACC APP TWR) Demo, Dual Project Scope Definition, Voice Communications System Demo, and a demonstration of Radar and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS).

The Nigerian delegation comprised high-ranking officials, including the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Abdulfatai Buhari, Chairman, Senate Committee On Aviation, Abdullahi Idris Garba, Chairman, House Committee On Aviation, and Air Marshall Hassan Bala Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

This strategic visit demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to advancing its air surveillance and security capabilities, aligning with global best practices. The collaboration with Indra is expected to yield significant benefits, including enhanced air safety, improved border security, and strengthened defence capabilities.

