Nigeria to achieve 1 million CNG Auto-gas Conversion by 2027

.MEMAN Says Dollarization Policy Inimical To Investment In Downstream Sector

The Federal Government of Nigeria plans to establish a common gas vehicle standard system in Nigeria by 2024. So also convert 1 million CNG Auto-gas by 2027 with addition of 250,000 new Bifuel Vehicles.

A Gas and Renewable Energy Specialist, Adelanke Dayo-Adepoju, made this known during the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria, MEMAN, quarterly Press Webinar and Engagement with the theme; Advantages of Autogas (LPG and CNG) and the Evolving Price of PMS held on Thursday in Lagos.

She further revealed that the government would also support the establishment of 1,000 auto-gas conversion workshops by 2027, aiming to convert 250,000 vehicles annually for 20 years, creating 250,000 jobs.

She added that the government would convert all FGN fleet to Auto-gas by 2030 and implement EO on New Purchases by 2025. So also facilitate investment of up to $2 billion in 5 years into CNG Infrastructure & Supply. The government will also support training and certifying 25,000 autogas conversion technicians by 2027 for complex conversions and retrofits.

A Natural Gas Vehicle, NGV, according to her is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses CNG. “Natural gas powers more than 6,500 vehicle in Nigeria. Worldwide, there were almost 28 million NGVs, the market was led by China (5.4 million), Iran (4 million), India (3 million), Pakistan (3 million), Argentina (2.2 million), Brazil (1.8 million), and Italy (1.1 million). The advantages of natural gas as a transportation fuel include its domestic availability and reduced greenhouse gas emissions over conventional gasoline and diesel fuels”, said the expert.

“There are three types of NGVs: Dedicated: designed to run only on natural gas. Bi-fuel: Two separate fuelling systems that enable them to run on either natural gas or gasoline. Dual-fuel: These vehicles have fuel systems that run on natural gas but use diesel fuel for ignition assistance. This configuration is traditionally limited to heavy-duty vehicles”, she noted further.Natural Gas according to her is a naturally occurring hydrocarbon gas and non-renewable fossil fuel obtained from conventional wells composed majorly of methane. Natural Gas can be found in associated wells, containing both gas and crude-oil, and non-associate wells, containing only gas with little to no rude.

Speaking further she said, “Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, is piped natural gas, PNG, pressurized at 250bar to 1/100th of its original volumes into virtual steel cascaded for ease of distribution to areas without existing pipeline”.

The expert further revealed that Nigeria has the 9th largest Reserves Upstream Midstream Downstream CNG.

“The Natural Gas Value Chain is divided into three major business divisions: Natural Gas Value Chain PNG or CNG being a cleaner and cheaper fossil fuel, is utilized as fuel for power generation, cosmetics or food processing and transportation”, she stressed.

However, The country’s petroleum products distribution and supply chain may face more challenging complexities going by current foreign exchange market intricacies.

The Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria, MEMAN, complained that the perplexity of the forex market uncertainty has stopped members from embarking on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, known as petrol importation.

They said it is not easy to put together a correct mathematical calculation of the products landing cost as to further determine the appropriate pump price.

The Executive Secretary of the Association, Clement Isong, in sharing his members position on the present industry value chain conundrum said their investment is not fully protected with dollarization of certain charges.

The market and consumers are not immune to government policy that allows Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, continuous charges in dollar, said Isong.

He also, informed that though marketers receive products form Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL retail, ship-ship products products offload is transacted in dollar all of which pushes up cost of pump price.

“We are presently concerned about sustainability, efficiencies and affordability of energy for Nigerians and we are encouraging shift to energy transition specifically into gas space.” the ES said.

Giving further analysis, Isong said though the Federal Government has been faithful in its avowed intervention process since it exited the petrol subsidy regime, yet the dollarization policy is weakening the industry and discouraging investment.

He placed the blame mostly on fluctuating dollar movement and unpredictability of the rate.

For instance he said marketers pay NNPCL about $10 per metric ton and given current exchange rate would translate to higher pump price .

Analysing the forex market impact on the business, he said in 2023 when President Bola Tinubu removed the subsidy, and with exchange rate at that time the cost on a liter was about N4.85k and with the dollar at about N1,600 today it has added up to about N11.83 a liter, and at $30 per metric ton which was N14.54 today with dollar at N1,600 that has pushed it up to N28.44 which is adding up to the pump price.

On the transportation side, he said even with separate negotiations by marketers, transporters charge between N5-N8 per liter.

He said with the unbearable rising cost, the Association’s ongoing advocacy is towards leveraging gas as alternative source of energy.

Speaking on the transition shift to gas, Femi Fanoiki, a consultant on Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG, said efforts are currently moving towards driving LPG application in both the industrial and automotive services.

Fanoiki, explained that interventions by the government is encouraging investment in that space but said more infrastructure deployment will further boost adoption process.

Speaking on the advantages of Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, Adelanke Bayo-Adepoju, Gas and Renewable Energy Specialist at MEMAN analysed benefits in shifting focus on CNG as alternative to petrol.

She said, concerted efforts have been made to convert about 1 million vehicles to run on the fuel by 2027 and establishment of over 1,000 conversation workshops across the country.

Clarifying on the issues of return of subsidy, Isong, said the industry is witnessing consistent intervention initiatives by government which perhaps public may have misconstrued as subsidy payment.

He said President Tinubu, in July 2023 promised that the administration will continue to monitor inflation and exchange rate movement and would be intervening to manage market operations to ensure energy security.

“We have seen those interventions at different times and it providing a level of stability but our advocacy is to encourage a paradigm shift to affordable energy options ” Isong explained.