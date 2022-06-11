Nigeria thrash Ghana in WAFU U-17 Cup tournament

The Golden Eaglets put four past their Ghanaian rivals on Saturday to set a marker in the WAFU tournament.

Both sides showed quality in the game but the Nduka Ugbade-led Eaglets proved too much for their Ghanaian opponents.

Nigeria scored the opener as early as the 13th minute through Emmanuel Michael’s stunning free kick.

The Black Meteors showed promise in the attacking areas but didn’t look solid defensively, a weakness the Nigerians used to the maximum.

Precious Williams scored Nigeria’s second in the game just a minute before the break but the Ghanaians stood resolute and rallied to find their way back in the came.

Nigeria took the healthy lead into the break and looked to consolidate on their strong start.

In the 52nd minute, Jubril Azeez fired Nigeria 3-0 up and made the game seemingly unreachable for the Ghanaians.

The Black Meteors however threatened a resurgence when they drew a goal back in the 58th minute to put the game at 3-1. It proved little to ginger the Ghanaians as Light Ike cast more darkness on the Meteors with Nigeria’s fourth in the 71st minute.

Ghana scored an 88th-minute penalty to put the scoreline at 4-2.

