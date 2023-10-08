Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigeria Society of Engineers  partners Ebonyi Govt on Infrastructural renewal

NSE-Ikeja Branch
BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

 

Members of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) in Ebonyi state, have offered to partner with Ebonyi State Government on its ongoing urban infrastructural renewal projects.

 

The State Chairman of Society, Engr Enyinnaya Eni, made the assertion when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner for Works and Transport Engr Lebechi Mbam.

 

We are in the Ministry of Works and Transport to identify with our  colleague the commissioner, we pledge our willingness to partner with the state government through the ministry

 

Engr Eni described Governor  Nwifuru as a social engineer who believes that professionalism was  a benchmark for successful governance.

 

Our visit is a homecoming. we are ready to partner with the ministry interms of  project supervision as part of our contribution to ensure good quality service delivery in the State

 

Responding, the State Commissioner for Works/Transport Engr Stanley Mbam,  expressed the readiness of the government to partner with  professional institutions.

 

I call on the Nigeria Society of Engineers to support government programs in the interest of the public

 

” I am pleased to welcome you home to your original base, I want to assure you that my office will always be open, feel free anytime to make useful contributions”.

 

Your roles are very vital, the Governor understands your value, we will be glad to make use of your professional contributions

