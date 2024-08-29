Nigeria signs MoU with Arab Republic of Egypt on Defence Industry Cooperation

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Arab Republic of Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen defence industry cooperation.

The sighing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defence Ship House Abuja, after a brief visit by the delegation to the office of the Honourable Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON mni.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar kana mni, signed for Nigeria while the Assistant Minister of Defence of Egypt, Major General Walid Hamouda signed for Egypt.

The signing of the MoU is aimed at promoting deeper bilateral and defence cooperation in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations of the two countries.

According to the press statement signed by Director ( Information and Public Relations), Henshaw Ogubike stating that Dr. Kana expressed optimism that the long history of robust relationship between Nigeria and Egypt would create lasting cooperation between both countries, adding that Nigeria has benefited a lot from Egypt in areas of intelligence sharing and training.

Earlier the leader of the delegation, the Assistant Minister of Defence of Egypt, Major General Walid Hamouda, expressed appreciation for the platform provided to sign the MoU.

He assured Nigeria of his country’s total commitment to abide by the articles contained in the signed document. He also appreciated the existing cordial relationship between Egypt and Nigeria.