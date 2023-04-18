Nigeria serviced debt with 96% of its revenue in 2022 – World Bank

.Strengthening social protection key to Africa’s development – IMF, African caucus

The World Bank has revealed that Nigeria used 96.3 per cent of its revenue generated in 2022 to service debt, saying that the constant fiscal deficit has aggravated the nation’s public debt stock.

This was according to the Macro Poverty Outlook for Nigeria: April 2023 brief released by the bank.

The report read in part, “The fiscal position deteriorated. In 2022, the cost of the petrol subsidy increased from 0.7 per cent to 2.3 per cent GDP. Low non-oil revenues and high-interest payments compounded fiscal pressures.

“The fiscal deficit was estimated at 5.0 per cent of GDP in 2022, breaching the stipulated limit for a federal fiscal deficit of 3 per cent. This has kept the public debt stock at over 38 per cent of GDP and pushed the debt service to revenue ratio from 83.2 per cent in 2021 to 96.3 per cent in 2022.”

The bank also said that the cash scarcity created by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy hindered the country’s economic growth and poverty reduction efforts, adding that about 13 million Nigerians would become poor between 2019 and 2025.

It said, “Nigeria is in a more fragile position than before the late 2021 global oil price boom. Growth and poverty reduction have further been affected by cash scarcity in the context of the Naira redesign.

“The economy is projected to grow by an average of 2.9 per cent per year between 2023 and 2025, only slightly above the population growth rate of 2.4 per cent. Growth will be driven by services, trade, and manufacturing. Oil production is projected to remain subdued in part because of inefficiencies and insecurity.

“With Nigeria’s population growth continuing to outpace poverty reduction and persistently high inflation, the number of Nigerians living below the national poverty line will rise by 13 million between 2019 and 2025 in the baseline projection.”

The World Bank also exposed that the worsening economic environment in the country had plunged millions of Nigerians into poverty.

The brief read, “Oil price booms have previously supported the Nigerian economy, but this has not been the case since 2021. Instead, macroeconomic stability has weakened amidst declining oil production, costly fuel subsidies, exchange rate distortions, and monetization of the fiscal deficit.

“The deteriorating economic environment is leaving millions of Nigerians in poverty. Risks are tilted to the downside given the lack of macro-fiscal reforms, the naira demonetisation, and an uncertain external outlook.”

The bank further noted that macroeconomic stability has weakened considerably due to multiple FX rates, high and increasing inflation, rising fiscal pressures, and declining forex reserves.

It noted that Nigeria’s fiscal position has deteriorated since 2015 due to declining oil revenues and rising expenditures, resulting in persistently high fiscal deficits.

The bank also said that Nigeria’s recurrently high inflation has been on the increase since 2019, especially for food items, eroding the purchasing power of poor and vulnerable Nigerians and increasing poverty.

The lending institution said that inflation reached an annual average of 18.8 per cent in 2022, a 21-year high, with food inflation in 2022 estimated to have pushed five million Nigerians into poverty.

It added that multiple FX windows, the central bank’s provision of development finance at subsidized rates, and monetization of the fiscal deficit compromise the effectiveness of monetary policy in the country.

The brief also stated, “Persistent structural economic issues (volatile growth, low private investment, low and inefficient public spending, due to low revenue collection, and low social development outcomes leading to low productivity) have prevented any meaningful acceleration of growth. Insecurity remains widespread, with more violent conflict events occurring across the country, adversely impacting private investment and growth.

However, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and African Caucus say strengthening social protection is key to Africa’s development.

This is contained in a statement issued by the IMF Press Centre on Monday after the African Consultative Group Meeting held at the ongoing World Bank Group/IMF 2023 Spring Meetings in Washington DC.

The statement said Mr. Olavo Correia, Cabo Verde’s Finance Minister and Chair of the African Caucus and Ms Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF, made the assertion after the meeting.

“African countries are grappling with the impact of weakening global economic activity as the multiple shocks affecting the global economy persist.

“They include the impact of the war in Ukraine that has pushed up international food and fuel prices; tighter monetary and financial conditions combined with financial sector turbulence; and increasingly severe climate-related events.

“All of these follow the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already reduced fiscal and external buffers and caused scarring effects on many African countries.

The executives said macroeconomic imbalances had become more prominent as exchange rate depreciation, higher global interest rates and elevated sovereign spreads made financing more expensive or even unaffordable.

“Together with declining foreign aid budgets and lower investment flows, the region is confronted with a severe financing squeeze.

They said the public debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio was now on average for the region above 60 per cent, a level last seen in the early 2000s, raising concerns about debt sustainability in many countries.

The executives said in fact, nearly two-thirds of the region’s low-income countries were at high risk or already in debt distress in 2022.

“The group reiterated the need to address rising debt vulnerabilities and continue strengthening the international debt resolution architecture, including improving the Common Framework for debt treatments.

“The IMF continues to explore ways to make debt resolution more efficient. To this end, the IMF, together with the World Bank and the India G20 Presidency, have launched a Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

“The group also agreed that strengthening social protection is critical. Social safety nets can promote higher and more inclusive growth by improving education and health outcomes.

“Also by enhancing human capital labour or market productivity, and encouraging vulnerable households to invest in income-generating activities that also benefit local communities

The group also said leveraging digital infrastructure, such as mobile phone platforms, could help to increase efficiency and ensure social support was well targeted to the most vulnerable.

They said in such a shock-prone environment, building resilience, including to climate change, remained fundamental for the region.

“In the face of large financing gaps to meet climate adaptation needs, it is imperative to unlock concessional climate finance and attract private climate finance. Green bonds could provide a useful tool.

The group agreed that governments in the region, the international community, and the private sector should work cooperatively to respond to the region’s challenges.

They said increasing fiscal space in a growth-friendly way would help create space for much-needed social and infrastructure expenditure.

“Mobilising additional external financing to support the recovery remains critical.

The executives said deepening domestic financial markets, strengthening regional integration, and reducing trade and cross-border barriers, would help to build resilience in the face of external shocks.

“As well as leveraging the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

They also said improving the quality of institutions will be needed to close infrastructure gaps.

“The IMF remains steadfastly committed to the region and continues to work towards ensuring that its concessional lending toolkit for low-income countries is flexible, effective, and well-resourced.

“The Resilience and Sustainability Trust is now operational, providing longer-term affordable financing to address longer-term challenges, including climate change and pandemic preparedness.

They said Rwanda was one of the first beneficiaries, with several other countries in the pipeline.

The executive said the recently launched Food Shock Window was also providing emergency financing to countries facing urgent balance of payments needs related to the global food crisis.

“To continue to meet the needs of low-income countries in the region, there was an urgent need to replenish the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust and put it on a sustainable footing.

“This is a key goal for the Annual Meetings.

“Finally, the IMF continues to provide significant capacity development to its African members to help preserve macroeconomic and financial stability and build economic resilience.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the African Consultative Group comprises the Fund Governors of a subset of 12 African countries belonging to the African Caucus (African finance ministers and central bank governors) and Fund management.

It was formed in 2007 to enhance the IMF’s policy dialogue with the African Caucus.

Meanwhile, Latest economic projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shown that President Muhammadu Buhari will be handing over a stable economy to the in-coming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke.

According to the group, this is a far cry from what the current administration inherited from the previous People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in 2015.

“IMF’s decision to retain Nigeria’s 3.2 per cent economic growth projection for 2023 in its recent world economic outlook update is, for us, a clear testament to the economic policies of the Buhari administration at a time of a global slump.

“That it went further to review its 2022 economic growth projection form 2.9 per cent to 3.0 per cent showed that Nigeria will almost certainly have a relatively good showing.

“This positive projection is however not new to us as we have regularly suggested that Nigeria, on Buhari’s watch, would exceed all expectations and prove naysayers wrong.

“We had noted in January this year, when IMF projected a 0.2 per cent increase in its earlier 3.0 per cent growth forecast for Nigeria that it was hinged on the economic thrust of the Buhari administration which we all know is centered around a diversified economy with an ever-improving non-oil sector.

“Today, it has again confirmed our position that in spite of a global slowdown and high inflation rate, Nigeria has continued to perform not only above the global average but also better than some advanced economies,” BMO said.

It added: “And like the Central Bank of Nigeria, we see the IMF projection as an affirmation that the Buhari administration has been consistently doing the right things to stabilize the economy.

“We also acknowledge that this is as a result of an improvement in the country’s daily crude oil production, even as the non-oil sector continues to do well.

“So it is safe to say that President Buhari would be handing over a more resilient economy than what he met in 2015 when the economy was on a decline with no fewer than 21 States barely able to pay workers’ salaries after a slump in oil prices.”