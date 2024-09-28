Nigeria Rugby Federation Joins Continental Leaders at World Rugby Growth Conference

As the popularity of rugby surges across the African continent, the powers that be have taken notice. Nigeria, a nation not immune to rugby’s popularity has joined in on discussions to help nurture this growth and prosper from the opportunities it presents.

2024 Rugby Growth Conference

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) is playing a significant role at the 2024 Rugby Growth Conference, held in Kigali, Rwanda. The conference, organised by World Rugby, brings together key stakeholders from 15 African nations to foster the development of rugby across the continent.

The Nigerian delegation, led by NRFF President Dr. Ademola Are, General Manager Azeez Ladipo, and Women’s Development Officer Wuraola Hussain, joins peers from nations like Ghana, Algeria, and Côte d’Ivoire to strategise on rugby’s future.

One of the primary objectives of the Growth Conference is to enhance rugby’s reach and sustainability in Africa, which is experiencing increasing popularity. With notable success from teams like South Africa’s Springboks, rugby’s potential on the continent is undeniable.

Emerging nations making an impact (see rugby fixtures), including Nigeria, have demonstrated remarkable progress in recent years, making their presence at the conference crucial for expanding the sport’s footprint.

Key Workshops for Growth

The conference features two central workshops designed to support African rugby unions:

equips participants with strategic models to enhance membership and strengthen their rugby unions. Participation Workshop: focuses on initiatives that can sustainably grow rugby, tailored specifically to the African context. These workshops provide tools to promote grassroots participation and help unions establish sustainable development frameworks​.

World Rugby’s Vision for Africa

World Rugby’s commitment to Africa is evident. Coralie Van Den Berg, Regional Partnerships Manager for Africa at World Rugby, highlighted the organisation’s focus on empowering communities, supporting leadership development, and sharing success stories.

The conference aims not only to build the technical and managerial capacities of rugby unions, but also to secure government funding and develop social impact. It’s about creating a long-lasting, positive influence through sport​.

Nigeria’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rugby

Through their involvement, the NRFF is committed to strengthening rugby’s foundations in Nigeria. By collaborating with other unions, they are gaining valuable insights into building partnerships and expanding rugby at both grassroots and elite levels. This collaboration promises to have a lasting effect on the sport’s growth across the continent​.

The 2024 Growth Conference is a stepping stone for rugby’s development in Africa, and Nigeria’s participation positions it to contribute significantly to the sport’s future.