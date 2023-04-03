Nigeria renews call for fair international tax practices  

The Federal Government has urged the United Nations and the International Tax Community to forge an inclusive, equitable, fair and universally beneficial international tax system.

Mr Muhammad Nami, the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) made the call on behalf of the Nigerian government at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Special Meeting.

The meeting, held at the ECOSOC Chamber, United Nations Headquarters, New York, focused on international cooperation in tax matters.

Nami in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Mr Johannes Wojuola, said that it was crucial in attaining the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“My delegation is concerned about the global minimum tax because of its low rate and the way it was negotiated to benefit the home countries of multinationals, which are mostly in developed countries,” he said.

Nami urged the meeting to discuss how “a UN instrument on tax cooperation can build on work that has already been done in a way that guarantees fairness and equity.

He also said that Nigeria looks forward to views on enforcement mechanisms for a binding multilateral tax convention.

Nami, however, noted the challenges that developing and developed countries had experienced with investment treaty arbitration.”

He said that countries’ capacity to attain the 2030 SDGs were hinged on having the requisite funding in delivering critical public services.

The FIRS boss emphasised on the importance of enhancing domestic resource mobilisation among member states to address their economic challenges.

“The promotion of inclusive international tax cooperation remains a critical subject in the attainment of the 2030 SDGs.

“Today, a global taxation regime under the UN is urgently needed to enable states effectively mobilise domestic revenues to address the multiple economic and other crises impacting our efforts in the achievement of the 2030 SDGs.

“Domestic public resource mobilisation is critical to this effort because of its vital role in delivering critical public services and advancing even progress toward the sustainable development agenda.

“Developing countries are taking seriously the challenge of financing sustainable development.

“My delegation underscores the importance of enhancing domestic resource mobilisation, good governance and investment in our common African goal embodied in the Agenda 2063 and in the global goals spelled out in the 2030 Agenda,” Nami said.

He commended African countries for strengthening their participation in international tax cooperation efforts, as well as strides made in closing loopholes and countering base erosion and profit shifting.

Nami, however, expressed concerns that while much work was done, much more remained to be made toward a fully inclusive process, domestically and internationally to ensure that all taxpayers were making their fair contributions.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) Special Meeting on International Cooperation in Tax Matters is an annual meeting of its members, senior representatives of national tax authorities, relevant international organisations, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the academia.

The meeting discusses issues of taxation as it affects the world.

During the meeting, members deliver action-oriented exchanges and design best-practices on international tax issues.

The 2023 meeting provided a forum for member states, the UN Tax Committee, international organisations and other stakeholders to discuss the promotion of inclusive and effective international tax cooperation.

Bombshell: Delta APC expels Omo-Agege from party

The All Progressives Congress in Delta State has expelled the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, from being a member of the APC for alleged for anti-party activities and other unnamed offences.

The Delta APC announced Omo-Agage’s expulsion in a letter dated March 31, 2023, obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

Recall how Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the APC in the Delta State lost to the Governor-elect a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Omo-Agege who scored 240,229 votes was 120,005 votes behind his contender and the returned Governor-elect of the PDP, Oborevwori who scored 360,234 votes.

In the expulsion letter signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac, on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the Delta APC and Secretary, Inana Michael, and 23 others, unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government chapter.

The letter reads, “The State Executive Committee of all Progressive Congress Delta State in a meeting held on the 31st March, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Asaba, after due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North local government chapter dated 20th March, 2023.

“And in accordance to the provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended) we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party.

The letter further reads, “Consequently Senator Ovie Omo-Agege hereby stands expelled as a member of the party with immediate effect for various offences committed and acts of anti-party activities and gross misconduct that has brought shame and ridicule to the image of the party in the state which affected the party in the just concluded elections.”

The embattled Deputy Senate president had also been accused by a chieftain of the party for not working hard in the state to garner votes for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, rather for himself.