Nigeria records 14,237 cholera cases, 102 Mpox afflictions

Not less than 14,237 cholera cases have been reported across 35 states of the federation as at October 13, 2024, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has revealed.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris who dropped the hint at a press briefing on the update of ongoing Response to Infectious disease outbreaks and other Events of Public Health Importance in Nigeria and Globally in Abuja Thursday, said the outbreak has led to 378 deaths, expressing concern on a severe public health crisis.

He said the country is committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and ensure that the diseases are well tackled and eliminated.

The NCDC boss noted that the cholera situation is particularly alarming, stating that the recent heavy rains and flooding have worsened the spread of the disease.

“The floods have made northern states, such as Borno and Yobe, the epicenters of this outbreak.

“The shift in cases from southern to northern states reflects changing environmental conditions, with the number of suspected cases more than doubling compared to last year.

“In response to the cholera outbreak, the NCDC has deployed rapid response teams to affected areas. “Our teams are coordinating with local health officials to provide critical supplies,” he stated.

He informed that medicines and water purification tablets have been distributed, stating that the efforts aim to mitigate the outbreak’s impact and save lives.

Idris said the NCDC is also collaborating with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to implement reactive cholera vaccinations in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

According to him, the collaborative effort has proven crucial in reducing reported cases, noting the importance of targeted interventions

He therefore announced 102 confirmed cases across 26 states, with no recorded deaths to date. “While we remain vigilant, enhanced surveillance has significantly improved case detection,” he said

Idris emphasised the importance of monitoring variants of the virus circulating in neighboring countries.

“The NCDC’s response strategy to Mpox includes a strong emphasis on community engagement.

“We are working closely with local health authorities to raise awareness about prevention.

“Educational materials are being distributed to ensure that accurate information reaches even the most remote areas”, he said.

The NCDC said it is training public health workers on effective management of Mpox cases, noting that expanding laboratory testing capacity in strategic states is a priority,.

In addition to cholera and Mpox, Idris said that the NCDC is preparing for the upcoming Lassa fever season, reporting 1,018 confirmed cases and 172 deaths since the beginning of 2024.

“Sporadic cases continue to be reported, particularly as we approach the dry season.

“The NCDC has been proactive in strengthening its response to Lassa fever. “We are focusing on rapid case detection and effective management,”

he stated.

The Director General reported that over 400 healthcare workers are currently being trained in case management. “Our goal is to ensure that our response strategies are evidence-based and cost-effective,” he noted,