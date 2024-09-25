Nigeria re-affirms commitment to treaty of Pelindaba-Badaru

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Honourable Minister of Defence H.E. Mohammed Abubakar Badaru CON, mni has reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to the Treaty of Pelindaba, saying that Africa as a nuclear weapon-free zone is a

gift to ourselves and our unborn generation.

The Minister stated this during a high-level meeting of the Launching of Friends of Fissile Material Cut-Off Treaty hosted by Japan’s Prime Minister, Mr. Kishida at the United Nations General Assembly 79, in New York, USA.

In a statement signed by the Director( Information and Public Relations) Henshaw Ogubike stated, Nigeria joined other countries of like minds at the meeting to Launch a campaign for a Treaty that prohibits the production of Fissile material for Nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosive devices by limiting the quantitative improvement of nuclear weapons.

The Minister stated that Nigeria and the entire African Continent shall remain committed to the Treaty of PELINDABA, declaring Africa as a Nuclear weapon free-zone.

According to the Minister, Nigeria is playing a leading advocacy role for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and said that Nigeria would continue to actively participate in initiatives to strengthen the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) regime and the proposed Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT) aimed at prohibiting the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons and other explosive devices.

Badaru highlighted that strengthening NPT FMCT will enhance transparency and cooperation between nuclear and non-nuclear states that will enhance a peaceful nuclear energy.

While he called for support from the entire African continent to the Fissile Material cut off Treaty (FMCT) initiative, he appreciated all friends of FMCT and Civil Society organizations for their dedication and hard work towards the realization of this laudable enterprise.

He added that NPT remained the cornerstone on nuclear disarmament, while FMCT if adopted will strengthen nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty ( NPT). He urged all stakeholders to support this noble endeavour.

