Nigeria needs no prayer to survive

By BISIRIYU
17
BASHIR AGUNLOYE
Nigeria as a nation need no prayer to survive. What we need is right leadership, total eradication of corruption from the presidency down to legislative arm, judiciary, state , local government and public institution such as ministries and other agencies of government.
God has already bless and answer our prayers as a nation by providing for us all what it requires to be a successful and prosper country.
In Nigeria, God gave us several mineral resources, human resources and other variable such as fertile land for agriculture. We have in Nigeria what other successful countries don’t have. Example the UAE, Saudi Arabia to mention but a few depends only on petroleum products to become a successful countries.
Therefore, what we need in Nigeria is genuine God fearing leadership at all tier of government ( federal , state and local government). God fearing people’s in the judiciary as well as all aspects and sector of our economy.
What Nigeria need is total eradication of corruption that has become endemic. God has already bless a country call Nigeria.
