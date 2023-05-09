Nigeria Needs A Vibrant Youth As Speaker House of Representatives- Hon.Gagdi

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Member representing Pankshin/Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives Hon.Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has said that the people of Nigeria who have suffered for so long due to bad leadership needs a vibrant youth as speaker of the House in the 10th Assembly.

Hon.Gagdi who was a Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly before he was elected into the green chamber of the National Assembly in 2019, said that the time for the youths to take over the leadership of the nation is ripe.

The All Progressive Congress APC lawmaker in a manifesto document tagged ‘the Gagdi Plan’ one nation forward together said that twenty-four years since the return of democracy, the Nigerian people have rightly come to expect more from their representatives in the National Assembly.

He stated that the ability of the House of Representatives to effectively meet the expectations of the Nigerian people depends first on the quality, capacity and dedication of the members who serve in the parliament.

He added that it also depends on how the internal operations of the House are structured, designed and funded by it.

The second term young parliamentarian who said that he has the requisite legislative experience to pilot the affairs of the House to meet the expectations of the Nigerian citizens also said that he ‘ll shut down the lower chamber to ensure effective oversight of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs of federal government

He said that the parliament needs key reform proposals that will significantly improve the performance and reputation of the House adding that it will bring more effective management of parliamentary time, create room for robust debate of national issues as well as improve public participation in the legislative process.

He listed key areas of focus in the document as legislative agenda, oversight responsibility, consideration of establishment bills, inclusive and structured debates, human capital development, participatory governance and public engagement, women and persons with disablities, open governance and public accountability and the appropriation process as areas that needs legislative interventions