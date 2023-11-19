Nigeria Navy destroys 15,775 litres of crude oil in Ondo community, lists achievements

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Patrol team of the Nigeria Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Igbokoda, Ondo State, Anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) have arrested and destroyed 15,775 litres of Crude oil/ illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil from illegal bunkering and oil thieves worth about N13,251,000 in Ilaje Local government Area of the state.

The product measuring approximately 5,000 litres, were destroyed in accordance with the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe mandate on COT.

The Executive Officer of the Base, Commander, Humphrey Nnaji, who spoke on behalf of Commanding Officer, Captain Wasuku Alushi, while speaking with reporters at the weekend, said based on credible Intelligence, the Task Force moved to sustain the fight against illegal bunkering and in the process, tracked and intercepted a wooden boat popularly referred to as Cotonou boat laden with crude oil.

According to him, the wooden boat was intercepted about 12NM off the coast of adjoining Ojumole and Obe community in Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo State.

He explained that the criminals on sighting the Naval personnel, abandoned the boat and fled.

While elaborating on the mandate of the Base, Nnaji said it was established to serve as a force multiplier for the Western Naval Command, (WNC) in furtherance of its policing roles especially the Anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) and illegal bunkering.

He added that FOB Igbokoda was operationally responsible to the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command under the leadership of Rear Admiral MB Hassan.

The Commanding Officer of the Base, Captain Wasuku Alushi reiterated the commitment of the Base to stamp out the menace of COT and other crimes in Igbokoda and its environ.

Besides, he stressed that the Base would intensify her intelligence gathering, surveillance, robust and aggressive maritime, vehicular as well as static deployment of personnel at strategic locations especially choke points within the Base area of operation.

According to him, within six weeks of the COT assumption of command, the Base had made great strides in the arrest and destruction of illegally refined products all in accordance with OPDS directive/mandate.

He said on October 13, 2023, a wooden boat laden with about 2000 litres of suspected illegally refined crude products was intercepted and destroyed at Awoye.

Also in another operation on 18 Oct 23, based on credible intelligence, the Base discovered an illegal storage site with approximately 5000 litres of illegal POL products at Ugbo-Nla, which was destroyed in accordance with OPDS directives.

Alushi said the Base on October 23, accordingly stormed an IRS at Obe- Akinboye in Obenla community which was observed to be under reactivation for illegal refining of illegally refined AGO which was also destroyed in accordance with the mandate.

The Operating Base also discovered a storage facility for illegal refined products at old market road Igbokoda on October 30 with 11 x 25 litres containers of illegally refined products totalling 275 litres.

Recently, on 14 November, an illegal storage site at Mahin was also discovered with 96 drums of 30 litres jerry can and 3 x 300 litres drums of illegally refined POL products approximately 3500 litres concealed in a storage facility.

The Commanding Officer said all discovered and destroyed illegal POL products was totalling approximately 15,775 litres and valued at around N13,251,000 at current pump price.

He assured that the Base will continue to carry out its operations in line with the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogallas, stressing that the CO under his watch was determined to take innovative steps in dealing with criminal activities.

Besides, he reiterated his commitment to the people of Igbokoda and its environ that the Base was poised to stem the vicious cycle of criminality and provide a stable and peaceful environment for citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or intimidation for economic activities to thrive unabated.