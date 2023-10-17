Nigeria must prepare for 5th industrial revolution now, says don

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

A professor of industrial education and training from the faculty of education, University of Ibadan, Kehinde Oluwaseun Kester has charged Nigerians to get ready for the forthcoming fifth industrial revolution that will bridge the gap between the man and the machine.

He said that what Nigeria needs is digitalise its education sector , and provide adequate funding of the sector to meet up with the upcoming industrial revolution.

While acknowledging the fact that Nigeria’s education sector is in a serious crisis, Prof Kester declared that now is the time for the federal government to take seriously funding of its education sector in order to get well prepared for the fifth industrial revolution .

Kester who spoke today in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital advised the three tiers of government and other stakeholders to intervene by providing more funding to save the sector from total collapse.

The don spoke during the opening of 2023 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council which was attended by Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, Minister for Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammad Idris , represented by Director of Public Relations and Protocol in the Ministry, Mrs. Omolara Esan and Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi

Kester while delivering his paper entitled “Nigerian Economy: Re-imagining Education System for the Fifth Industrial Revolution”, at the event held at NUJ Press Centre, Ibadan, noted that the education sector is currently facing serious challenges such as inadequate funding and poor infrastructure.

The don who said that the fifth industrial revolution intends to bridge the gap between the man and machine, remarked that Nigeria needs to digitalise its education sector so as to re-imagine its education sector.

Kester who narrated that the world is moving towards fifth industrial revolution, noted that people should not worry about job loss when the time comes.

“We need to take our education sector more serious. Nigeria’s education is more or less knowledge transmission, it does not take care of the quality. I wish to say that Nigeria education is very weak, poorly funded.

“Nigeria’s education is highly underfunded and there is an urgent need for intervention. It is garbage in garbage out. From primary to secondary and to tertiary. So, we are having issues. It is becoming a serious issue. To improve the education sector in the country, more money, more fund is required.

“So, how do we re-imaging the education system. We need to digitalise the system, we need more adaptation learning environment, we need skills that are not taught in classrooms. We need to increase access to education.

“Sir, ma, we are moving into the fifth industrial revolution. It is called industrial 5.0. Since we have industrial revolution 5.0, we should have education 5.0.

“Our jobs will still be there, they are bringing industrial revolution 5.0 to strike the balance between man and machine. We want to use industrial revolution 5.0 to bridge the gap between the top and bottom”.

The state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde who was represented by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, while speaking noted that press week is an avenue for journalists to re-dedicate themselves to their professional calling.

He said “The press week is not only for merry merry alone but for deep soul searching. Journalism is the best profession.

Idris while delivering his speech, urged journalists to continue to promote the ideas of democracy through their reportage.

“I will urge us on the need to continue to report the activities of President Bola Tinubu. Let us continue to promote the ideas of democracy. The success of our democracy lies in your dedication to service. I am confident that we will overcome our challenges”, he stated.