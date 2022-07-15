Nigeria must increase its export business to creates wealth ,employment- Adeboye

ISAAC NGUMA

Tofunm Adeboye is the Assistant Admin Strategy officer, Renamy Global Resources Limited, in this interview she said exporting Agro products from Nigeria enhances foreign exchange earning thereby increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigerian economy.

Tell us about Renamy Global Resources Limited?

Renamy Global Resources Ltd is a world class organization with interest to building viable, robust and sustainable global relationships in supply chain, local and international trade, exporting superior quality agro products and raw materials, train, partner and consult on export, provide the needs of the people, deliver on creative ideas, business development and content marketing.

The company is built on a team work of highly experienced and young professionals in local and international trade with vision to be a world-class organization that is focused on building viable, robust and sustainable relationships, giving high returns to stakeholders, adding value to the lives of the people and a mission to draw ideas for high quality services delivery from identifying the specific and basic needs of the people and satisfy those needs accordingly.

What are your services?

Our services like I said earlier include Content Marketing, Business Development, Export Consultancy, Agro Products and Raw Materials Export as well as manufacturing of life impacting products.

Can you tell us the value of exporting Agro Products in Nigeria?

Exporting Agro products from Nigeria enhances foreign exchange earning thereby increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigerian economy, export creates wealth and employment, it enhances balance of payment and promotes cross-border and international relationship. The value of exporting agro products on the economy of Nigeria cannot be overemphasized or done away with considering the dwindling price in oil and gas in the international market.

When did you start your local and International Trade on Agro Products and Raw Materials?

Renamy Global Resources Ltd was incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2017 but full operation began in 2019.

What informed your decision to exporting Agro Products?

Renamy’s Founder, having had some years of in-depth work experience in export, decided to incorporate a sister company that renders far reaching products and services both to the Nigerian population and international community. Renamy’s vision to impact lives by supplying high quality agricultural products to the international market was given an impetus when a buyer contacted the company to supply one agricultural product the business.

How do you see the export of Agro Products business in Nigeria?

Agro products export business in Nigeria at the moment can be said to be untapped looking at the trade deficit or gap between the volume of import to that of export which has created a vacuum of negative balance of payment with gross impact in the availability of foreign exchange, the scarcity which has led to high exchange rate to the Nigerian currency. This has played a major role in inflation across the Nation.

What are the competitions in the business?

Export market is very wide. Nigerian agro products are highly sought after by international buyers. Every serious exporter only needs to create a niche, thereby giving these buyers reasons to buy from their companies. There are other avenues to rise above any competition. FIXIT NG, fixit.ng is a platform where exporters can subscribe and list their products to the reach of international buyers.

What products do you export?

Renamy exports Palm Kernel Shell, Dry Split Ginger, Soybeans, Cassava Products, Soymeal, Stone Flower, Dry Hibiscus, Palm Oil, Food products and Drinks, Raw Cashew Nuts, Snails and many other agro products and raw materials.

Can you tell us about your trainings so far?

Seeing the opportunities that export trade provides led to the consultancy arm of the company. Many Nigerians are still ignorant of what export is all about. Those who know about the business who want to leverage on the expertise of Renamy attend our periodic export training to gain requisite knowledge that would lead them to successful export business. Our classes are interactive, highly flexible and affordable.

What are your constant new business ideas and innovations?

In order to retain our cherished value for sustainability and leadership in our lines of business, we constantly develop new business ideas and innovations to meet up with the ever changing terrain and current development. Our new products spread across the breadth and length of Nigeria with very high patronage and subscriptions.

Can you talk about the diversity in the industry?

New things come up every day. Renamy came up with fixit.ng, a one-stop service place, providing a connect between service and product providers to their customers with highly rated IT tools, technology and innovations. We noticed a lot of exporters are battling to get buyers due to poor visibility of their products in the international market which is basically internet based.

What is your business intimacy with customers?

Intimacy is one of our company’s core values. We maintain an atmosphere of closeness and openness with our customers thus allowing them to inspire us to deliver.

What are your core values?

Our company’s core values include: Customer is King (CiK). We understand that we are inspired by our clients and customers and kept in business only by their patronage, so we go all out in delivering their needs to meet or exceed their expectations. Integrity and reliability-The soul of our business is trust and we never stopped building it to a stronger level. Intimacy- We maintains an atmosphere of closeness and openness with our customers thus allowing them to inspire us to deliver. Entrepreneurship-In order to retain our cherished value for sustainability and leadership in our lines of business, we constantly develop new business ideas and innovations to meet up with the ever changing terrain and current development. Diversity-Knowing those human needs are many, diverse and peculiar, we diversify our business in order to meet the requirements of our clients. Expertise meets enterprise- As a globally recognized enterprise, we draft in Subject Matter Experts and Professionals who are very efficient to deliver the best products and services to our valuable customers.

Can you tell us about your business prospect?

Renamy Global Resources Ltd is built on a team work of highly experienced and young professionals. We are well established with world class strategies and structures that are highly competitive, meeting global business practice and operations.

Tell us about your business expansion?

Over the years, Renamy has grown from being a one man business to employing great workforce all across Nigeria. We are not complacent. We are forging ahead, pursuing our vision and impacting more lives.

What are your challenges?

Funding, port congestion, fraudster activities and the rising inflation rate.

What are your expectations from the government?

The government needs to do more by supporting export organizations with funds to carry on more transactions. Our ports also need to be seamless and devoid of unnecessary bottlenecks, bureaucracy and delays.

What is your focus?

Our focus is to deliver highly competitive best quality products and services to make the company become rallying and reference point for exporters in Nigeria as well as building bigger capacity to profile and showcase Nigerian non-oil potentials globally. fixit.ng is set to make that a reality.

