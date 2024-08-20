Nigeria mobilizes women in insurance for maiden AIWA confab, sets Nov 2nd as opening date

In continuation of her frontline position in the affairs of the African continent, Nigeria is set to host the maiden edition of conference of Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA). The first-ever international conference for women in insurance is slated to open on November 2 and will run through November 6, 2024. Venue is the prestigious Lagos Continental Hotel in Victoria Island.

Daily Champion gathered that the ground-breaking event will rally industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the insurance industry, with a special focus on the pivotal role of women in shaping the industry’s future.

With the theme: “The Future of Insurance: Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities”, the conference will feature series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops and cultural performances.

Speaking on the relevance of the conference, Mrs. Margaret Nkechi Moore who is the President of Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) explained that participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with distinguished speakers and experts, including top executives, government officials, and influential figures from the insurance sector. The event she said will also provide a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing among professionals dedicated to advancing the insurance industry in Africa.

Mrs. Margaret Nkechi Moore had in expressing her enthusiasm about the upcoming conference, stated that ; “This conference marks a pivotal moment for the insurance industry in Africa. It’s an opportunity to address the challenges and opportunities we face in the insurance industry, especially in the context of gender diversity and leadership. I am confident that the insights and solutions shared during this event will pave the way for a more resilient and innovative industry, driven by the unique perspectives and strengths of women leaders.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu who is the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), also highlighted the significance of the event revealed that, “The AIWA conference is not just a gathering; it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and forward-thinking insurance sector. Our goal is to foster discussions that will inspire actionable strategies, and I am honored to be part of an event that is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry. The collaborative spirit we bring to this conference will undoubtedly resonate throughout Africa and beyond.

An inspiring start to the conference will be a health walk to raise awareness about women’s health and wellness.

Thought leaders will share insights on crucial topics such as gender diversity in leadership, leveraging technology for innovation, and strategies for building a resilient insurance industry.

November 5 of the event has been tagged a night of celebration and networking, featuring cultural performances and honoring trailblazers in the industry.

Participants will on November 6 have the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of Lagos and its vibrant tourism sites.

AIWA is honored to host this event, aiming to bridge the gender gap in the insurance industry and empower women to take on leadership roles. As AIWA’s President, Mrs. Margaret Moore, stated that “This conference is not just about discussing the future of insurance; it’s about shaping it. Women have a critical role to play in driving innovation and achieving better financial performance in the industry.

“We invite all industry professionals, stakeholders, and interested parties to register for the conference and be part of this historic event. For registration and sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website or contact our LOC Publicity Chairman at +234 08033210571 or via email at ooluyanwo@chiplc.com

The Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) is dedicated to advancing the role of women in the insurance industry across Africa. AIWA provides a platform for networking, mentorship, and professional development, aiming to foster a more inclusive and innovative insurance sector.