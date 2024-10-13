UGO AMADI

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), has reiterated its renewed dedication and commitment to Inspiring a Sustainable Future in the nation’s energy sector as it has officially unveiled a new logo to mark its 35 years of establishment and 25 years of its operation.

The unveiling took place during the NLNG Grand Award Night held in Lagos, on Friday.

Delivering his welcome speech at the event , NLNG’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Philip Mshelbila described the new logo as a key element of the company’s rebranding initiative and a symbol of its forward-looking commitment to sustainability.

“The new logo marks a significant step in our journey towards a sustainable future.

“Our goal is to ensure that, 35 years from now and beyond, future generations will gather to celebrate achievements even greater than what we commemorate today,” Dr. Mshelbila stated.

Reflecting on the need for readiness in the face of an ever-changing future, he added, “Tomorrow will come, whether we are prepared or not. The real question is: Are you ready for it?”

The rebranding aligns with NLNG’s vision to remain a leader in driving sustainable development and growth in the energy sector.

Mshelbila emphasized that the company strives toward a future full of promise, embracing both uncertainty and opportunity. “The future is a mystery into which we attempt to forge hope, optimism, and anticipation.”

“At NLNG, we accept that while we do not control the future, the choices we make today will determine tomorrow’s reality.”

He stressed the urgency for transformation, stating, “We have a responsibility to influence—not dictate—the course of our destiny. Our focus is on taking deliberate actions now to shape a sustainable world.”

Mshelbila acknowledged the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) as an energy consumer, noting that the company’s approach involves balancing risks and opportunities. “We must know when to lead, when to follow, and when to step back entirely,” he added.

Reflecting on NLNG’s journey, Mshelbila highlighted the company’s origins, saying, “NLNG began as a dream of our founding fathers and has evolved into a global force in the LNG industry.

“Since our incorporation in 1989, we’ve pursued the dual mission of harnessing Nigeria’s gas resources for economic value while reducing gas flaring,” he said.

He outlined the company’s growth, stating, “From one of the world’s fastest-growing LNG companies to becoming the fourth largest globally, we have stayed resilient, competitive, and innovative—even as market dynamics and players have shifted around us.”

Mshelbila identified adaptability, resilience, and innovation as the foundation of NLNG’s success and longevity.

“These principles have kept us thriving despite multiplying challenges,” he said.

Looking to the future, Mshelbila noted the importance of demographic changes, with the global population projected to reach 9 billion within 25 years and Africa becoming the second most populous continent.

“As urbanization and industrialization drive energy demand, investments in cleaner, affordable energy are essential to ensure a balanced transition,” he explained.

He further emphasized the critical role of natural gas in bridging the energy gap. “Natural gas, being the cleanest fossil fuel, will remain vital in the global energy mix during the transition to sustainable alternatives,” he stated.

“Between 1999 and 2023, NLNG converted over 80 trillion cubic feet of gas that would have been flared, transforming it into value for Nigeria and our stakeholders.”

Mshelbila also cautioned about Nigeria’s demographic outlook, according to him, “With Nigeria poised to become the third-most populous country, the absence of a strategic plan to harness this youth population could turn a demographic opportunity into a burden.

He also charged the private sector and corporate organisations to partner with the government to address this challenge, starting with investments in education.

To mark its 35th and 25th anniversaries, NLNG announced the launch of a special edition of its undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships for host communities, reinforcing its commitment to future generations.

“This initiative aims to provide a lifeline to students, enabling them to unlock opportunities that will shape their future,” Mshelbila said.

He also unveiled the company’s updated corporate strategy, which has evolved from “Keep it Safe, keep it Full, and Make it Grow” to include “Future-proof the Business.”

This new direction will be driven by NLNG’s transformation program, Toruku, an Ibani word meaning “the future.”

“Through Toruku, we aim to maintain market leadership with operational excellence, while advancing plans in six key areas—people, energy transition, processes and technology, future opportunities, brand, and identity.

“These six pillars will form the foundation of NLNG’s future growth and sustainability,” he revealed.

Mshelbila concluded by reiterating NLNG’s vision, “We are not just building for today—we are building for a future where our successors, 35 years from now, will gather to celebrate even greater achievements than those we mark today.”

The unveiling of the logo is part of NLNG’s broader strategy to align its corporate identity with its sustainability goals, reflecting a renewed focus on environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The logo symbolizes the company’s dedication to fostering sustainable practices in the energy sector and its role in contributing positively to Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

During the award night, NLNG celebrated the new logo and recognized outstanding contributions in literature through the Nigeria Prize for Literature.

The event highlighted NLNG’s commitment to promoting cultural initiatives alongside its business objectives, reinforcing its position as a key player in both the energy and cultural sectors.