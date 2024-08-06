Nigeria issues travel alert to citizens planning to visit UK

.As Bristish Police arrest about 400 protesters

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Nigeria has issued a travel advisory alert to its citizens traveling or intending to travel to the United Kingdom to be aware that there is an increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riots in the UK, stemming from the killing of 3 young girls at a concert.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amb Eche Abu-Obe on Monday in Abuja

The violence he said has assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure.

To this end, citizens of Nigeria traveling or intending to travel are advised to be extra vigilant and take measures as follows:

Avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches

Avoid crowded areas and large gatherings.

Be vigilant and self aware at all times

Contact the High Commission with a view to passing information that could be of interest via e-mail and telephone hc@nigeriahc.org.uk, +442078391244.

Background:

Demonstrations by far right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of the UK in recent weeks have been large, and in some instances unruly.

These disturbances he noted have only been aggravated by the unfortunate deaths of the 3 girls and it has spawned an anti-immigration narrative, with particular emphasis on Muslim immigrants or persons of colour being targeted.

This advisory according to the release remains under review.