Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit postponed

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has announced the postponement of the first Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit earlier scheduled to hold from November 30th to December 2nd, 2022 at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

While expressing regret over inconveniences the postponement may have caused all the prospective participants, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, stated in a press release that “a new date for the summit would be announced soon”.

The objective of the summit is to bring key stakeholders together to discuss data backed intervention measures to improve the living conditions vulnerable Nigerians, with the theme; “Saving lives, alleviating poverty and maintaining human dignity in the face of rising humanitarian crisis”,

The summit is also in line with the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which seeks to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective coordination of national and international humanitarian interventions; ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response; and manage the formulation and implementation of fair, focused social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.