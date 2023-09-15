Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

In a significant move towards bolstering collaboration in the realm of digital economy in order to fulfil President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of creating one million digital jobs for Nigerians by 2025, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, represented by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, met with Dr. M.M. Tripathi, the Director-General of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), India.

The meeting, which was part of the Federal Government‘s participation at the G20 Summit in India, was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the Indian digital economy and explore avenues for knowledge sharing and collaboration. The discussions covered topics ranging from digital skills development to cybersecurity and innovation.

Speaking on behalf Dr Tijani, Inuwa expressed his optimism about the prospects of mutual growth, while underscoring the importance of leveraging India’s vast expertise in digital technologies to bolster Nigeria’s digital economy.

Leaders from both Nigeria and India emphasised that this partnership is not only about bilateral cooperation but also about contributing to the broader global digital ecosystem. They believed that by joining forces, they can accelerate their respective digital transformations while also playing a more influential role in shaping the global tech space.

In a related development, the Nigerian delegation also paid a working visit to the headquarters of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). Mr. Shivendra Singh, Vice President, Global Trade Development, welcomed the Nigerian team and engaged them in fruitful discussions regarding potential areas of collaboration in the tech ecosystem.

Mr. Singh highlighted India’s thriving software and service industry, which has earned a global reputation for excellence. He expressed his enthusiasm for working with Nigeria to identify trade partners and explore synergies that could benefit both nations.

Kashifu Inuwa, representing Dr. Bosun Tijani, emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to building a robust digital economy. He spoke about the government’s initiatives to support tech innovation and foster a vibrant startup ecosystem in Nigeria and the need for international partnerships to accelerate Nigeria’s progress in the digital space.

On his part, Mr. Shivendra Singh acknowledged Nigeria’s growing influence in Africa’s tech ecosystem and expressed a willingness to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange between Nigerian and Indian tech companies.

Following the positive meetings, the Nigerian and Indian teams agreed to build an execution plan on the identified areas of cooperation, which include skills development, technology transfer, and business partnerships. The aim is to strengthen bilateral relations and promote sustainable digital economy development.