Nigeria in Diaspora Day: Tinubu should support citizens in Diaspora to fast track urgent development – Clergy

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The Bishop of The Crown of Life Bible Church House of David, Jalingo, Rt. Rev Innocent Rubiruka Solomon has called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to support Nigerians in Diaspora to fast track urgent development in the country.

He made the call in honour of NIDCOM’s 2023 celebration of Nigerians in diaspora Day and the introduction of the Diaspora Merit Awards as well presentations by Diaspora groups and associations on the visionary leadership of Hon. Abike Debiri -Erewa, Chairman/ CEO of the commission.

He used the forum to commend the Chairman/CEO of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa for her leadership qualities.

“Nigeria today is in dare need of total citizenship participation and NIDCOM must dare to play a leading role in view of the enormous resources Nigeria stands to benefit from the diaspora community.

“Many Nigerians in diaspora have gained impeccable reputation, recognitions and influence in their hosts communities abroad and have excelled significantly therefore their collaborative efforts in moving Nigeria out of it’s present predicaments must be a top priority”, he added.

The Bishop, who is also the CEO of Rubiruka Global Travels & Tours Nig. Ltd called on Tinubu to throw his weight heavily in harnessing all resources from respectful citizens in diaspora in order to fast track the most needed and urgent development drive today’s Nigeria stands in dare need.

“The responsibility of NIDCOM for coordinating and providing an organized system of collaborations of Nigerians in diaspora for their contributions by identifying, preserving and mobilizing the human, capital and material resources and expertise to the general development of Nigeria must be pursued vigorously in order to achieve the desired end.

According to him, the innovative approach by the NIDCOM in the engagement of Nigerians in diaspora through the provision of effective policy platform, projects and participation in the development of Nigeria especially under the current leadership is quite commendable.

“NIDCOM strategies aimed at utilizing the human capital and material resources of Nigerians in diaspora towards the overall socio-economic, cultural and political development of Nigeria cannot be more critical than now, he added.