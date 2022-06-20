Nigeria hosts Power, Water International Conference/Exhibition in Lagos

Nigeria, one of the most populous countries in Africa’s biggest market is hosting an international conference and exhibition on power and water on Tuesday and Thursday (June 21-23) at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event being organized by Vertex, an American company, in partnership with the government and private sector, is bringing together major players in the water and power sectors of the economy.

A statement by the orgniser stated that because statistics had shown that Nigeria has the seventh largest population in the world and growing fast, the supply of Power and Water will need to increase to keep up with the growing demands.

It also stated that with just over 51 per cent of the population having access to power sometimes, “the lack of power has been the biggest obstacle for the country to grow”.

“The water sector on the other hand faces similar challenges with 71 per cent of the population having access to safe water, and yes climate is to be blamed, however, research shows a much-needed upgrade in the water supply infrastructure”, it added.

The exhibition offers an annual platform for buyers to explore and compare innovative technologies from leading local and international suppliers.

According to the organizers,“Power & Water Nigeria Exhibition & Conference offers global stakeholders to access and engage in technical discussion to do on-the-spot assessment of region’s opportunities in power generation, distribution, renewables, and water and utilities sectors.

