” Nigeria has resources, Leadership, ready for business, Tinubu tells Global Energy Industry

Business & Economy
President Bola Tinubu
  • As Exxonmobil pledges 40,000bpd in new production

 

 

 

President Bola Tinubu played host to a delegation consisting of the global leadership of an Oil & Gas transnational giant, ExxonMobil, on Monday in New York, where he made his position known that Nigeria is no longer settling for crumbs and leftovers on the investment agenda of the world’s most prolific energy conglomerates, saying “Nigeria has never been more ready for business than it is now.”

 

 

 

President Tinubu says that, following an illustrious private sector career as a professional accountant in the oil & gas industry, he has proven his capacity to take difficult decisions as President and is best prepared to solve problems and crush all bottlenecks standing in the way of new and large-scale capital flowing into Nigeria’s oil & gas industry.

 

 

 

“The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people. We know the industry. We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem,” the President firmly assured.

 

 

 

ExxonMobil President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, assured President Tinubu that he is aware of the new and personal commitment that the President is bringing to bear on behalf of Nigeria and is well placed to reciprocate the President’s efforts with new investment as he pledged new production of nearly 40,000bpd in its Nigerian operations in phase one of a new investment push in Nigeria.

 

 

 

“What you told us was that your team would collaborate with us, and that has proven true. We have made significant progress since we last met. We are growing our production, and we are working hard on expanding in the deepwater production. We appreciate your efforts, and we will respond in kind. The time is right. Thank you for your leadership,” the ExxonMobil President stated.

