Nigeria First Lady donates 1bn to OAU ..as Ooni names road, hostel after first lady

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday donated a sum of one billion Naira, to uplift the infrastructural deficit at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU.

Speaking at the official commissioning of 2.7 kilometers road in OAU, Grand Pavilion, hostel and Monument all named after her by the Ooni of Ife, Tinubu said based on her assessment on the institution’s premise, there was the need for general overhauling.

While reflecting on her experience in the school 41 years ago, she urged management of institutions to encourage a good maintenance culture.

Her words, “I graduated 41 years ago, and looking at this environment, the management skill is so poor and it is everywhere, when we build, we clean and renovate, that is why you see over 200 years building in the developed countries they are still looking impeccable due to maintenance.

“On this note through the renewed hope initiative, I’ll donate N1 billion to the University,

Earlier in his address, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, noted that the projects were named after the first lady in recognitions of contributions to learning, development and empowerment.

He said, “Obafemi Awolowo University, as a center of excellence in education, research, and leadership, mirrors the values that Senator Oluremi Tinubu who left the university campus 41 Years ago, has consistently upheld throughout her career.

“By naming these landmarks project after her, we are ensuring that her legacy will remain visible to future generations of Nigerians who will walk through these grounds.

