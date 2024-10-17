Nigeria didn’t apologize to Libya over Super Eagles’ inhuman treatment -Tuggar

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar has dismissed as untrue the report in sections of the media that Nigeria has apologized to Libya over the detention of the national team the Super Eagles in that country

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Communication and Strategy Mr Abdulkadir Alkassim on Wednesday in Abuja

According to the release, on October 15, 2024, the Libya Observer published an erroneous report to gain political leverage and cause disaffection amongst continental football administrators and fans.

The publication by the Libya Observer, which misrepresents the phone correspondence between Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the East-based Government’s Foreign Minister, is a clear case of misinformation.

The fact of the matter he said was that the CDA of the Government of National Unity was summoned to the Ministry to seek an immediate end to the unfortunate incident. However, not much diplomatic headway was made during the meeting with the Acting Charge of Affairs, Imad Mohammed Matooq Aboud, as they insisted that it was not under the jurisdiction of Tripoli, which they represented, but that of the Eastern Government in Benghazi.

This prompted the Minister to take immediate action by contacting the Foreign Minister of the Eastern Government, Abdelhadi Lahweej, to intervene and ensure that the detention ended. After that, the aircraft was given the necessary permits to fly, and aviation fuel was accessed.

Both Ministers agreed that the matter should be de-escalated immediately. Even when Lahweej insisted on rehashing the untruth about the treatment of Libyan players in Nigeria, Amb Tuggar once again corrected the misinformation about the mistreatment of Libyan players during the Nigerian encounter.

He did not apologise or regret the treatment of Libyan officials and players because the account was inaccurate.

Lahweej proposed a joint statement, which the Ministry rejected because it erroneously misrepresented the facts of the incident.

Above all, the federal government of Nigeria only shares a diplomatic relationship with the government of the National Accord and not with the Eastern government.

Nigeria remains unequivocal in expressing its displeasure and disappointment with how the Nigerian Football Federation officials were treated in Libya.

It calls on the Confederation of African Football to urgently ensure that its Disciplinary Board investigates the matter and imposes appropriate sanctions based on its statutes.