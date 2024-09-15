Nigeria Defence Ministry inaugurates committee for 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana has inaugurated the National Planning Committee (NPC) to commence preparation for the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations, AFRDC.

Dr. Abubakar Kana while inaugurating the committee said that the Federal Government remains grateful to this category of Nigerians who laid their lives to guarantee the corporate existence of this country.

In a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, he charged members to come up with laudable initiatives that would surpass the patriotism displayed by the fallen heroes.

The Permanent Secretary who stood in for the Minister said; “they have given their lives for the peace and security of our dear nation and are therefore worthy of being celebrated as a mark of appreciation.”

Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations is an annual event marked on the 15th of January to commemorate the nation’s departed compatriots as well as to honour our living veterans.

“The Armed Forces Remembrance Day presents an opportunity for the nation to acknowledge not only the Armed Forces but also all security agencies who contribute to the safety and sovereignty of our nation. We must ensure that this event honours their work and inspires future generations to continue this noble service,” he stated.

The highlights of the events will include a ministerial briefing, the Nigerian Legion Humanitarian Day, the Emblem Appeal Launch by the President, Juma’at Prayer, an Interdenominational church service and the wreath-laying ceremony which will take place on 15th January 2025.

The Committee is drawn from various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

