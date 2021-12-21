NIGERIA DECIDES: Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru Set to Run for Ogun State Central Senatorial District in 2023



Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru, amidst a full crowd of over 120 fiercely enthusiastic supporters, recently announced her plans for Ogun State Central Senatorial District.

An Omo Egba, Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru hails from the popular Egba Family of Central Ogun

State, The Majekodunmi family. She married into the Oniru Royal Family in 2012 at Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Majekodunmi-Oniru’s Senatorial announcement was made recently in Abeokuta South Local Government,

clearing the air on speculations since her political ambitions filtered out months ago.

At the event, supporters chanted “APC!… Next Level!” and sang “Eje k’omode ko wa o eje k’omode ko wa jojolo, omo kekere jojolo awon lore eledumare eje k’omode kowa” which translates to “Allow the young to come forth!” “The Youth can lead, it is time!” In turns, Ogun State indigenes stood tall and spoke on the importance of women and young leaders rising to the challenge of political leadership.

Speeches radiated from the venue as supporters were all fiercely passionate about Majekodunmi-Oniru’s bold rise, passion, potentials and determination to join the Senate which currently has only 3% women and 0% youth. Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru emphasized her full and unwavering readiness to run for Senate and move the district and nation forward. She iterated

that this has been a relenting dream for over 20 years. She stressed all attendees to “Please get your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC)”, “Mobilize Massively” and “Prepare to vote.” She concluded her speech with “We are

ready. Nothing is stopping this movement for Greater Ogun and Greater

Nigeria.”