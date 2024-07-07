Nigeria Debunks Signing ACP-EU Samoa Agreement For Loan

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Nigerian government has denied signing of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific agreement with European Union to attract a loan of $150 million from the EU.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, on Saturday, explained that Nigeria signed the Samoa Agreement with the European Union (EU) to boost food security, and inclusive economic development, amongst other vital areas.

He stated this at a press briefing on Saturday organised by the Minister of Information and National Orientation in Abuja, clarifying once again that none of the articles of the agreement between Nigeria and the EU showed that the former has recognised Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights.

The minister insisted that the endorsement was with clear clarification that seeks to protect Africa’s needs in specific sectors.

Senator Bagudu said Nigeria’s key areas of cooperation under the agreement include sustainable economic growth and development, peace and security, climate change, migration, human rights democracy, and governance.

The minister assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government will not sign any document that affects the sensitivity of religions, culture, and values of the citizens.

He said none of the articles offended the Nigerian Constitution or laws and relevant consultations were carried out before the signing of the Samoa agreement.

He advised Nigerians to support the efforts of President Tinubu to attract foreign direct investments from the European Union.