Nigeria Customs exceeds revenue target, hits N2.2trn in 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated N2.23 trillion revenue in 2021 against its target of N1.67 trillion.

NCS spokesman, Mr Joseph Attah, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the amount represented a 43.45 per cent rise over the N1.5 trillion collected in 2020.

”Nigeria Customs Service generated the sum of N2,240,880,308,195.77 for the year 2021.

”The amount generated is over the target of N1,678,715,016,014.00 set for the year.

“It is over the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 generated in 2020, representing 43.45 per cent increase,” he said.

The spokesperson also said that the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, described the feat as a result of the resolute pursuit of what was right and the willingness to adapt to change.

He said that the agency’s revenue generation profile has continued to rise annually due to ongoing reforms.

He noted that strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department was instrumental to the feat.

The NCS further said that automation of the customs process, thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process, was accountable for it.

“Robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed and voluntary compliance also contributed to the huge collection.

“The increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above self-played a good role in increasing the revenue generation.

“Service efforts to prevent the entry of items that can compromise the security of citizens resulted in the seizure of 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13,796,646,685.60,” Attah said.

He further disclosed that about 160 suspects are currently at different levels of investigation or prosecution.

Attah said that other landmark achievements of the NCS in 2021 responsible for boosting national security and economy include the installation of three scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne Ports.

“Introduction of mobile tracker; a mobile application that enables individuals to remotely validate any declaration and payment, as well as the status of any vehicle and cargo at any point, also contributed,” he said.

According to him, the mobile tracker can be installed on mobile devices.

“There is the introduction of Standard Operating Procedure for the use of scanners.

“Acquisition of rugged and gun trucks to secure anti-smuggling operatives in an increasingly hostile environment.

“E-customs take-off process is also now at the stage of the final signing of the agreement,” he added.