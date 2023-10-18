Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigeria contributes 12,075 new cases of global cervical cancer annually…NPHCDA

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The federal government yesterday raised alarm over the scourge of cancer, saying the country contributes an estimated 12,075 new cases of global cervical cancer annually

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Faisal Shuaib who dropped the hint at a briefing on Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Abuja yesterday said HPV constituted a major cause of cancer amongst girls.

He stated thst the infection has been identified as a high-risk factor, implicated in 95% of cervical cancer cases.

Shuaib said with 12,000 new diagnoses and 8,000 lives claimed each year, it translates to 33 new cervical cancer cases and 22 deaths every day in the nation.

The Executive Director said, in Nigeria, one precious life is lost every

