Nigeria celebrates Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11

By Peter
JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Federal Government of Nigeria felicitates with Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of the commemoration of her 70th year on the throne.

 

Her Majesty’s reign over the last seven decades has been remarkable and characterized by great leadership, whose beneficial impact has transcended boundaries beyond the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

 

Her Majesty, the Queen is an epitome of great strength of character, dignity and wisdom.

 

Spokesperson of Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry Francisca Omayuli in a statement issued to newsmen said that Nigeria celebrates with the Government and good people of the United Kingdom a historic and global icon.

 

 

