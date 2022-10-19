Nigeria can’t survive over N6 trn fuel subsidy next year –PENGASSAN boss

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) yesterday said the country will not be able to sustain the payment of over N6 trillion on subsidy as a result of the financial burden on the federal government.

The president of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo who stated this at the ongoing PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja, said a country that services debt more than it generates to the economy can not sustain such huge subsidy payment.

The PENGASSAN boss rather urged federal government to revitalise the country’s refineries to be able to refine crude oil and save the worrying amount spent on subsidy in a year.

Maintaining that the finances of the country is in a serious and pitiable situation, the association president stated that if nothing is done, the nation’s economy would not be anything to talk about in the future.

He used the occasion to warn association’s members against involvement in crude oil theft, stating that any member caught in the act would not be shielded but punished in accordance with the law.

He expressed worry over pipeline vandalism in the country, stating that the country is losing a lot in such criminal act.

The NNPC Chief Officer said the government was impressed with the efforts of security officers and their cooperation with government in fighting oil theft in the country, staring that the nation will overcome the situation if the efforts is sustained.

He called on Nigerians to work with government in fighting the scourge of vandalism and oil theft in the country, while urging the stakeholders at the event to come out with workable solution to achieve the feat.

Various speakers at the events condemned the rate of oil theft in the country and called for urgent need to tackle the monster.