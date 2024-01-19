Nigeria can only remain one nation if it manages its diversity well –Anyaoku

.Commissions Legacy Foundation Centre

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Former Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku on Thursday commissioned the Emeka and Bunmi Anyaoku Foundation Centre in his country home, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking at the event, Anyaoku said that Nigeria can only remain one nation if it manages its diversity well.

The occasion also marked the 91st birthday celebration of the former scribe of the Commonwealth.

Anyaoku said: “At 80 years, you are considered to have entered the departure lounge. your relatives can only pray that your flight be delayed well enough, but I’m fortunate to have made 90 and today 91 years.

“At 91, I have been able to retain all my faculties. They say it is as sharp as sword, but I’m not so sure.

“The commissioning of this centre is the fulfillment of a dream which I and my wife have had for a long time. We have always wanted to support education, and by opening this library and museum, we hope that it will help both the old and young to acquire reading culture. The attributes of Nigerians that worry me is the absence of reading culture.

“My wife and I have also wished to have a museum, a place where visitors can come and learn about the memorabilia that we have collected from across the Commonwealth of nations of 54 countries located in the major continents of the world.

“Also to parade artefacts from our country, Nigeria; a pluralistic country that only became one as recently as 1914. Before then, the place called Nigeria existed in different tribal groups that lived their own lives in different parts of the country.

“One of the major issues that this centre will be promoting the study of, is the management of diversity in a pluralistic country.

“Some countries have succeeded in managing their pluralistic nature. Switzerland for example is a country of four major ethnic groups, Canada with two major ethnic groups, India, with seven ethnic groups,”

He maintained that these countries have succeeded because they have deliberately addressed the challenges of how to manage diversity in their country adding,

“Some pluralistic countries that were not able to manage their diversity have failed. Like Yugoslavia, which ended up breaking into eight states. Take Chekoslovakia, a country of two major ethnic groups, the Slovaks and the Cheks, but they could not manage their diversity, so they peacefully decided to part.

“I hope that this centre will be a hub of collaboration with universities, schools, institutes to promote studies in various areas, and it has enough materials to help leaders address the challenges posed by our diversity,” Anyaoku said.

On the reason for siting the centre in his country home, Obosi, and the funding of the project, Anyaoku said: “If you say why Obosi? My answer is that it is my attachment to my birth place. I have seen Obosi in the last 90 years develop from a place of mainly farmers to a place that produced successful civil servants, executives and many others.

“All my savings and gratuity of 34 years at the Commonwealth were ploughed into this foundation. We are hoping that in future, the foundation will have funds to sustain this foundation and also the activities of the foundation,”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo who attended the event hailed the former Common Wealth Secretary General for giving back to society, noting that he was a man worthy of emulation.

Earlier, the former Aviation Minister, Mr. Osita Chidoka presented a birthday gift to Anyaoku on behalf of Obosi title chiefs.

He said Obosi people are proud of Anyaoku and that he everything Obosi looks forward to. That is why we are making this presentation which symbolizes our fate in the custom and tradition of Obosi to Anyaoku.

The event was graced by former Labour Party presidential candidate, LP, Mr Peter Obi, among other dignitaries