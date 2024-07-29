Nigeria Calls on Youths to Join ECOWAS Cybersecurity Hackathon

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

FEDERAL Government of Nigeria is urging young people and IT enthusiasts to register for the ECOWAS Cybersecurity Hackathon, a Capture the Flag (CTF) competition aimed at empowering citizens with vital cybersecurity skills.

Organised by ECOWAS and hosted by Nigeria in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and NITDA, the event seeks to promote excellence in cybersecurity and enhance the cyber workforce in the region.

A statement signed by Hadiza Umar, Director, Corporate Affairs and External Relations said the hackathon is open to individuals and teams of 3-4 members, with at least one female participant, aged between 17 and 35, from ECOWAS member countries. Travel tickets will be provided for participants residing within the region.

This initiative comes as a report by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) highlights a global gap of four million unfilled cybersecurity jobs. The Federal Government of Nigeria is addressing this talent shortage through its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which aims to train three million Nigerians in technical skills, including cybersecurity.

Registration is open from July 19 to August 5, 2024. Interested participants can register now and be part of West Africa’s cybersecurity community.